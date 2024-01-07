Intence Continues New Year’s Day Tradition with ‘Year of Gear’

Dancehall sensation, Intence, has inaugurated 2024 with the release of his latest single ‘Year of Gear,’ marking the sixth consecutive year of his New Year’s Day tradition. The single was launched digitally through VP Records, accompanied by a music video, resonating with the introspective tone that has become characteristic of Intence’s discography.

A Tradition of New Year’s Day Releases

Intence, celebrated for his contributions to the reggae and dancehall scene, initiated this tradition in 2019 with his track ‘Be Careful.’ The subsequent years witnessed the release of ‘Critics’ in 2020, ‘New Year’ in 2021, ‘New Gear’ in 2022, and ‘Deeds’ in 2023. Each release has been eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, making it one of the most anticipated events in the dancehall music calendar.

‘Year of Gear’: A Reflection of Life and Loss

‘Year of Gear,’ produced by Nuh Brakes Recordz with a rhythm by MXSSIVH and Blacklist Beatz, is an introspective track that continues the mournful tone of ‘Lesson,’ the lead single from Intence’s project VOYAGE, released in October 2023. The song pays tribute to those Intence has lost, while simultaneously expressing gratitude for the coming year’s blessings.

Philanthropy in Focus: A Look at the Music Video

The music video for ‘Year of Gear,’ directed by KD Visualz, offers a glimpse into Intence’s altruistic side. Instead of a grand production, the artist chooses to use his video budget to aid the needy in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. This act of philanthropy underscores a deeper narrative, one that extends beyond the borders of music, reflecting the artist’s commitment to his community.