Institute to Celebrate University at Albany’s 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars

In a celebration of letters, the New York State Writers Institute commemorates the 180th anniversary of the University at Albany with a lineup of literary superstars. This season, the institute, now in its 40th year, promises a medley of cultural and intellectual enrichment, featuring the likes of Pulitzer Prize winners and renowned authors such as Paul Harding, Alice McDermott, and Tracy Kidder.

Starry Literary Lineup

Adding to the literary luminosity, the institute has also enlisted esteemed writers Lydia Davis, Julia Alvarez, Elizabeth Benedict, and Tracy K. Smith, a former U.S. Poet Laureate. Beyond the written word, the schedule includes film screenings, and a multitude of programs and events, many of which are freely accessible to the public.

A Commitment to Literary Excellence

At the helm of the organization, Paul Grondahl, the Opalka Endowed Director of the institute, shines a light on the commitment to upholding the highest literary standards. Grondahl emphasizes the institute’s dedication to promoting new and diverse voices and facilitating dialogues on challenging topics with tolerance and respect.

Celebrating University at Albany’s Legacy

This season, in particular, marks a milestone as it intertwines with the celebration of the University at Albany’s 180th anniversary. Grondahl describes the season as a ‘blockbuster’, encapsulating the university’s long-established tradition of fostering cultural and intellectual growth.