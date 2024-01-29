Inside's 15th Anniversary Celebrated with Limited Edition Blu-ray Release

Mark your calendars, horror aficionados, as the chilling French horror film 'Inside' is about to make a grand comeback. Second Sight Films is set to release a limited edition Blu-ray box set of the movie on February 5, 2024, to mark the 15th anniversary of its original release. This film, renowned for its deeply disturbing content and brutally affecting impact on audiences, is bound to give horror enthusiasts a thrilling ride.

Inside: A Tale of Unsettling Horror

The 2007 film 'Inside' tells the story of Sarah, played by Alysson Paradis, an expectant mother grappling with the devastating loss of her husband in a car crash. Left alone to prepare for the birth of her child, Sarah's life takes a horrifying turn on Christmas Eve when a stranger, portrayed by Béatrice Dalle, invades her home with the intention of stealing her unborn baby.

A Collector's Dream: The Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

The new box set is a collector's dream. It features a rigid slipcase with stunning artwork by James Neal, adding a visual charm to the package. The box set also includes a comprehensive 70-page book filled with new essays, offering a deeper dive into the film's disturbing narrative and its influences.

Special Features Galore

But the excitement doesn't end there. The box set boasts myriad special features, including new audio commentaries by Anna Bogutskaya and Elena Lazic, providing fresh insights into the film. Fans will also be treated to new interviews with the writer-directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, offering an intimate look into the minds behind this deeply unnerving masterpiece.

Second Sight Films has indeed curated a compelling release for fans of 'Inside' and the horror genre in general. With its emotional impact and resounding triumph as a horror film, 'Inside' continues to be a deeply affecting cinematic experience, and this limited edition Blu-ray box set is sure to be a prized possession for any horror film collector.