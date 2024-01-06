Inside the Reading Plans of Authors: A Journey of Literary Diversity

In the realm of literature, the reading choices of authors often reflect their inspirations and interests. This article presents a diverse panorama of authors’ reading plans, showcasing not only their personal preferences but also the themes they intend to explore through their literary selections.

Historical Novels to Light Reads

One author, whose work has predominantly focused on the narratives of the British empire, plans a paradigm shift. Moving from historical works to lighter novels that entertain and amuse, the author aims to introduce an element of joy into their life. The book ‘One Fine Day’ by Matthew Parker, offering a nuanced perspective of the British empire at its zenith, is highlighted as a significant read.

Exploring Different Genres and Cultures

Other authors express a desire to venture into diverse genres and authors, from Mexican literature to Korean literature. Some intend to explore the theme of water and the cultural significance of rivers in these literatures.

Biographies and Memoirs: A Peek into Authors’ Lives

Two authors shed light on their intention to delve deeper into the lives of other authors through biographies and memoirs. They mention an array of upcoming and past works about literary figures including W.G. Sebald, T.S. Eliot, Jean Rhys, Storm Jameson, and James Baldwin. The intriguing lives and works of these authors are accentuated, drawing attention to their unique narratives.

Engaging with the Sci-fi Genre

An author reflects on their initial apprehension towards the sci-fi genre, considering its depiction of daily experiences for Black and Brown people. Despite such fears, the author expresses a determination to engage with this genre, taking inspiration from the film ‘Under the Skin’. As part of their reading resolution, they plan to read works by Michel Faber, Frank Herbert, Octavia E. Butler, and Stanisław Lem.

The reading plans of these authors not only provide an insight into their personal interests but also serve as a reflection of their broader literary aspirations. They highlight the importance of literary diversity and the exploration of new themes, genres, and authors. There’s a world within the pages, and these authors are ready to explore it, one book at a time.