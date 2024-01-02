en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Inside Jelly Roll’s ‘Dark Hallway’: An Exploration of Personal Struggles and Musical Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Inside Jelly Roll’s ‘Dark Hallway’: An Exploration of Personal Struggles and Musical Journey

Inside the mind of the singer known as Jelly Roll, one finds a landscape filled with shadows. Unseen demons inhabit this place, whispering their tales into his soul and shaping the emotionally charged music that has become his trademark. In a candid interview with the New York Times, Jelly Roll opened the door to this ‘dark hallway,’ illustrating the depth of his personal struggles and the ways they fuel his musical creations.

From Darkness to Light: A Musical Journey

Known for his heart-wrenching ‘funeral songs,’ Jelly Roll is contemplating a shift to a more positive narrative. He acknowledged his aspiration to bring the joy and happiness from his eight-year marriage into his music. This plan, he revealed, includes the creation of a wedding song—a stark contrast to the mournful tunes he is known for. This shift, however, is not an abandonment of his roots but rather an evolution, a way to encapsulate the full spectrum of his life experiences.

A Grammy Nomination: A Pinnacle of Achievement

Recent milestones in Jelly Roll’s career have also left their mark on the singer. Upon receiving a Grammy nomination—a recognition he views as the apex of musical achievement—he was overwhelmed with emotion. This moment of vulnerability was shared with his wife, who encouraged him to publicly express his feelings, further highlighting her unwavering support in his journey.

Remaining True to His Core Audience

Despite the accolades and the potential shift to brighter themes, Jelly Roll remains grounded. His core audience—those navigating through loss, addiction, or other personal challenges—remain paramount in his vision. He emphasized his commitment to these listeners, promising that no level of success will distract him from the individuals he feels he is truly speaking to. His song ‘Save Me,’ a collaboration with Lainey Wilson, remains a testament to this promise. Despite a decrease in airplay, the song’s popularity and sales remain robust, proving that Jelly Roll’s music continues to resonate deeply with his fans.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jelly Roll: A Deep Dive into the Singer's Personal Struggles, Inspirations, and Aspirations

By BNN Correspondents

Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV's New Drama 'Mr Bates vs Post Office'

By BNN Correspondents

In Memoriam: Remembering the Film and Television Icons We Lost in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Struggles in Bhopal

By BNN Correspondents

Public Domain Unleashes Horror: Steamboat Willie Reimagined ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Public Domain Unleashes Horror: Steamboat Willie Reimagined ...
heart comment 0
Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama
The Sopranos Cast to Host an Exclusive Event, Offering Fans a Unique Experience

By BNN Correspondents

The Sopranos Cast to Host an Exclusive Event, Offering Fans a Unique Experience
Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on ‘Finding Your Roots’

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on 'Finding Your Roots'
Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibition
Latest Headlines
World News
Wyoming Health Fairs to Host Health & Wellness Expo
15 seconds
Wyoming Health Fairs to Host Health & Wellness Expo
The Battle for Precision Medicine in Treating Autoimmune Diseases: A Case Study
18 seconds
The Battle for Precision Medicine in Treating Autoimmune Diseases: A Case Study
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order
22 seconds
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order
The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment
23 seconds
The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment
The Struggle for Effective Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Insurers and the Promise of Precision Medicine
25 seconds
The Struggle for Effective Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Insurers and the Promise of Precision Medicine
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
3 mins
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
3 mins
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
3 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
3 mins
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
50 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
54 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
57 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app