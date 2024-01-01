en English
Arts & Entertainment

Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ New York Home: A Peek into Privacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' New York Home: A Peek into Privacy

Blake Lively, a Hollywood actress acclaimed for her guarded privacy, unexpectedly opened the doors of her New York residence, offering fans a peek into her personal life. In a rare Instagram post, the public got a chance to glimpse the intimate heart of her family’s abode: the bedroom she shares with her actor husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their four children.

The Bedroom: A Fusion of Comfort and Style

The candid snapshot, a rarity from Lively, captured a living space humming with a rustic charm. Prominently featured was an unmade bed, with a mossy green velvet frame, embraced by mismatched bedding in shades of beige and olive. A powder blue blanket provided a contrasting splash of color, and a gold-framed oil painting lent an air of sophistication.

The room also boasted a nightstand with a pink cup, gold and white wall sconces, and a champagne beige chandelier reminiscent of a blooming flower.

More than Just a Room

But the bedroom was just a part of the picture. A distressed wooden entranceway hinted at a sprawling bathroom, complete with a marble bathtub and a vibrant red throw rug. A long hallway, adorned with framed pictures and fitted with recessed lighting, stretched invitingly to the right.

A Follow-up to the Living Room Reveal

This recent sneak peek into the couple’s living quarters is not the first. In 2022, Lively was captured posing in the living room of their home, just before attending the Met Gala. The living room was a symphony of style and comfort, featuring a U-shaped beige leather sofa, a mohair bench, and floral-patterned chairs. A gallery wall of black and white photos provided a captivating backdrop against a brick wall, hardwood floors, a large washed wood beam, and a classic French window.

The couple’s residence, speculated to be either their Manhattan apartment or their sprawling Pound Ridge property bought in 2012 for approximately $5 million, boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a barn, and is nestled in nearly 12 acres of land.

In the end, these rare glimpses into the private life of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reveal a home that is much more than just a dwelling. It’s a testament to their taste, a reflection of their lifestyle, and a sanctuary for their growing family.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

