Arts & Entertainment

Innovation in Poetry: Kerala’s Poets Pushing Boundaries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Innovation in Poetry: Kerala’s Poets Pushing Boundaries

Creating a symphony of words and expression, Kerala’s poets are pushing the boundaries of tradition, exploring innovative trends in poetry and integrating it with other art forms. From Blackout Poetry to Installation Poetry, and from Poetry Painting to Insta Poetry, the landscape of poetry in Kerala is undergoing a dynamic transformation.

Interplay of Words and Art

Blackout Poetry, an art form where poets black out words from existing texts to discover new meanings, is gaining momentum. By focusing on select words, poets are able to convey deep and layered messages, often diverging significantly from the original narrative. Poetry Painting represents another fusion of art forms, combining the power of visual art with the rhythm of poetry. In this genre, poets like S Kalesh are making their mark, with his award-winning Installation Poetry work ‘Shabdamahasamudram’ that blends poetry, sculpture, and sound.

Social Media and Poetry

Insta Poetry, popularized on social media platforms, is another trend that is resonating with the younger demographic. Known for its casual language and relatable themes, Insta Poetry has received mixed reviews from poets like Zeenat Khan. While some laud it for its accessibility and reach, others critique it for its lack of depth. Graphical Poetry, which integrates poetry with images and design, is also gaining traction, merging the domain of visual communication with poetic expression.

Performance and Tradition

Performance-based forms such as Slam Poetry are also gaining popularity, especially among the younger generation. This form of poetry blends performance with words, creating an engaging and interactive experience for the audience. The traditional Japanese form of Haibun, which combines journal writing with the haiku format, is also being explored by Kerala’s poets, adding another dimension to their creative repertoire.

The article underscores the popularity of poetry among the youth, and the diverse ways in which it is evolving to match modern sensibilities and the need for multi-dimensional expression. As poetry continues to evolve, it promises to provide a space for creative exploration and personal expression, resonating deeply with readers and audiences alike.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

