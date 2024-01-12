en English
Arts & Entertainment

Inner-City School Students Find New Rhythm Through Ballet Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Inner-City School Students Find New Rhythm Through Ballet Program

In the heart of Omaha, Nebraska, the hallways of Howard Kennedy School echo with anticipation as the school bell signals the end of the day. For many students, this sound means more than just an end to their academic lessons. It marks the beginning of a transformative journey into a world of grace, discipline, and artistry: the world of ballet.

The Birth of a Ballet Program

Under the watchful eye of Diane Turner, an instructor from the Omaha Academy of Ballet, the school has initiated a beginning ballet program. But this isn’t solely about pirouettes and pliés. It’s an immersive experience that incorporates significant character-building aspects such as etiquette and manners. Funded by grants, this initiative has been running for six years, extending its reach from two to nine schools and positively influencing over a thousand students.

A Beacon of Hope and Joy

After a long day of rigorous academic routines, the ballet class serves as a refreshing respite for these students. It’s more than an extracurricular activity—it’s an oasis of tranquility, a source of joy, and an avenue for self-expression. The students’ enthusiasm for the dance is palpable, and the notable impact on their spirits and motivation in various aspects of life is an enduring source of inspiration for Turner.

Shaping the Future through Dance

The program’s success is reflected not just in the students’ improved dance skills, but also in their newfound appreciation for the arts. It represents a constructive and culturally enriching after-school activity that’s reshaping their outlook and presenting unprecedented opportunities. More than just dance lessons, it’s a testament to the transformative power of art and its ability to open up new worlds and possibilities for inner-city students.

