Arts & Entertainment

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors’ Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:28 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:36 pm EST
In the glimmering world of film and television, actors’ personal tattoos often pose unique challenges. They are either embedded into the script or concealed meticulously to avoid impeding the portrayal of characters. This fascinating behind-the-scenes aspect of the entertainment industry intertwines the artistry of special effects makeup and the personal narratives of actors.

The Enigma of Tattoos in Character Portrayal

Margot Robbie, known for her invigorating performances, had to have her ‘SKWAD’ tattoo concealed for her role as Barbie. This tattoo holds a special place in her heart, as it was also inked on director David Ayer during their time on the ‘Suicide Squad’ set. Likewise, actors like Chris Evans, a tattoo enthusiast, had to factor in the additional time for makeup when portraying characters devoid of tattoos.

The ‘One Tree Hill’ podcast shed light on Chad Michael Murray‘s real tattoo being replaced by a faux one to better fit his character, Lucas. At times, this led to the use of a Band-Aid during basketball scenes. The absence of back tattoos was a relief for Harry Styles, considering the already lengthy makeup process.

When Personal Tattoos Steal the Spotlight

Some actors, like Tessa Thompson and Joseph Morgan, have tattoos that symbolize personal milestones or carry profound significance. These personal narratives often overlap with their on-screen characters, adding a unique layer of authenticity. On the other end of the spectrum, actors like Pete Davidson and KJ Apa have opted for tattoo removal or require extensive cover-up for their roles, indicating the diverse approaches to managing tattoos in acting.

The Changing Landscape of Tattoos in the Entertainment Industry

Lost creator Damon Lindelof touched upon the challenges of meeting episode quotas without advancing the storyline, citing the ‘infamous Jack tattoo episode’ as an example. This episode is notable for the prominent display of actor Matthew Fox‘s real tattoos, which were incorporated into his character’s narrative.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Hollywood
