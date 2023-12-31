World’s Largest Barbra Streisand Collection Seeks Enthusiastic Guardian

Envision a collection so vast, it fills six storage lockers in California’s Coachella Valley. This colossal trove, housing between 50,000 to 100,000 items, is no ordinary collection—it is the world’s largest assortment of Barbra Streisand memorabilia. The collector behind this passion project was Louis Papalas, a lifelong fan of the iconic performer, whose dedication spanned over six decades until his demise earlier this year. Now, his daughter, Mara Papalas has inherited the vast collection.

The Legacy of Louis Papalas

Starting in 1963, Louis began amassing a collection that grew exponentially after the advent of eBay in 1999. His love for Streisand was so profound that it wasn’t just about collecting memorabilia. He dreamt of translating this love into a tangible tribute—a non-profit Barbra Streisand museum and performing arts center. However, his dreams remained unfulfilled at his passing.

An Unintended Heir

Unlike her father, Mara does not share the same ardor for Barbra Streisand. Nevertheless, she has painstakingly catalogued over 12,000 items from his collection. It’s a collection that’s as diverse as it’s extensive, boasting unique keepsakes like a piece of Streisand’s home, sheet music, records, and even a Barbra Streisand jack-in-the-box. Mara’s task is monumental, and she hopes to find a buyer who shares her father’s enthusiasm for Streisand and can realize Louis’s dream.

Finding the Right Home

Mara has already auctioned a few items, including a dress worn by Streisand in her 1965 TV special ‘My Name Is Barbra’. However, her preference is to sell the entire collection as a whole. The ideal buyer, in her eyes, would either be a super fan or an eclectic millionaire who could potentially create a Streisand museum or a movie-themed bed and breakfast. The value of the collection is difficult to ascertain due to its sheer size, and appraisal costs are prohibitively high. With the sale, Mara hopes to recover some of the expenses incurred from acquiring and storing the memorabilia. She also plans to keep a few sentimental items for herself and possibly share others with family members and friends. For Mara, letting go of this collection is not just a transaction—it’s a new stage of grief, a farewell to her father’s passion and joy.