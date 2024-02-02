Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz Collaborate for Valentine's Day Single

Acclaimed musicians Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz have gifted music lovers a new treat titled 'Love Is,' just in time for Valentine's Day. The song is their second collaboration following their 2019 track, 'Christmas Valentine.' The latest single resonates with the universal theme of love and is now available across various streaming platforms.

A Melodic Union

The Emmy-nominated artist Ingrid Michaelson and the two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz are no strangers to creating hits. Their shared passion for music and unique vocal abilities have resulted in another melodious masterpiece. Michaelson expressed her excitement about the collaboration and the opportunity to create a timeless piece that encapsulates the essence of love. She also appreciated Mraz's distinctive voice, which adds depth to the song.

Continuing their Artistic Journey

Both Michaelson and Mraz have been consistently contributing to the music industry, each with their unique style and approach. Michaelson is gearing up to make her Broadway composing debut with 'The Notebook.' Meanwhile, Mraz continues to enchant audiences with his music while also dabbling in philanthropy. His recent stint on 'Dancing With the Stars,' where he secured second place, is a testament to his versatility.

Legacy of Artistic Excellence

Michaelson and Mraz bring a wealth of experience and a trail of accolades to their collaboration. With an Emmy-nominated career, Michaelson is a force to reckon with in the music industry. On the other hand, Mraz, a two-time Grammy winner, has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, validating his exceptional talent in crafting music.