Infant Island’s ‘Obsidian Wreath’: A Powerful Musical Exploration Amidst Global Despair

Charting a powerful exploration of the world’s emotional turmoil and despair, written amidst the global pandemic, Infant Island has made a triumphant return with their third album, Obsidian Wreath. Doused in elements of screamo, black metal, post-metal, grindcore, and noise rock, this 2024 release is a testament to the band’s unique sound and unwavering spirit.

Infant Island’s Obsidian Wreath: An Emotional Odyssey

From the cover art to the potent lyrics, the album is a mirror reflecting the band’s rootedness in their Southern home. It is a vehement refusal to abandon this world, insisting that it bears the seeds of transformation for a brighter tomorrow. Obsidian Wreath is the peak of the band’s discography, interspersing their darker, harsher moods with delicate and experimental arrangements. Despite its aesthetic harshness, the album extends a hand to listeners, fostering a sense of community through the shared experience of music.

A Tapestry of Genres

Encompassing a broad spectrum of genres, Obsidian Wreath weaves elements of classic first-wave screamo, hardcore, black metal, post-rock, shoegaze, and ambient electronica into a cohesive narrative. The album’s production, helmed by Majority Rule’s Matthew Michel, is impeccably executed. Inspired by the state of the world around them, the band’s anger and mourning over political ruin, environmental collapse, and the global pandemic reverberate through the music.

A Landmark Release

Described as a potent and emotionally charged album, Obsidian Wreath traverses genres from modern American black and extreme metal to noise rock, sludge metal, folk, shoegaze, and post-rock. The album offers a sweeping emotional journey with dramatic highs and lows, blending ferocious heavy music with an atmospheric, dreamy soundscape. With standout tracks like ‘Another Cycle,’ ‘With Shadows,’ ‘Kindling,’ ‘Veil,’ and ‘Vestygian,’ Obsidian Wreath is an early highlight for the year, marking a significant milestone in Infant Island’s musical journey.