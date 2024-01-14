en English
Arts & Entertainment

Industry Mourns the Loss of ‘Grown Ups’ Actor Alec Musser at 50

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Industry Mourns the Loss of ‘Grown Ups’ Actor Alec Musser at 50

The world of entertainment is grappling with the loss of a beloved actor, remembered for his role as the ‘Water Park Stud’ in the 2010 comedy film ‘Grown Ups.’ The actor, who brought laughter to audiences with his memorable performance, passed away at the tender age of 50. His untimely demise occurred in his home in Del Mar, California, leaving fans and colleagues in a state of sorrow.

Life and Career of a Multifaceted Actor

Alec Musser, the actor in question, was known for more than just his role in ‘Grown Ups.’ He was a prominent figure in the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ where he brought the character of Del Henry to life. In addition to his acting career, Musser was a renowned fitness model and a strong presence on social media, where he frequently showcased his commitment to health and fitness. His diverse talents and warm personality won him admiration from fans and fellow actors alike.

A Memorable Performance in ‘Grown Ups’

Musser’s performance in ‘Grown Ups’ remains etched in the minds of audiences. He played the ‘Water Park Stud,’ a muscular figure who surprises the main female cast with his high-pitched voice. This unexpected contrast between his physical appearance and voice pitch brought humor to the scene, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Industry Mourns the Loss

The news of Musser’s passing was confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, though the cause of death remains undisclosed. The news has led to an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues. Among the mourners is Adam Sandler, who co-wrote and produced ‘Grown Ups.’ Sandler took to Instagram to express his sorrow, describing Musser as a ‘wonderful, funny good man’ and a ‘true great sweetheart of a person.’ His tribute is a testament to the respect and affection garnered by Musser in the industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

