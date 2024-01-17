Industry Insiders Grossman and Jones Champion Romance Scripts in a New Initiative

In an effort to shed light on the oft-underappreciated genre of romance in film and television, industry professionals Grossman and Jones have embarked on a revolutionary initiative. The duo, united by their shared affinity for love stories, are actively inviting submissions of romance-oriented screenplays and pilots until the stroke of midnight PT on January 31st.

Advertisment

Plugging the Gap in the Scripting Landscape

Typically, the annual script listing tends to lean towards darker themes, leaving romantics yearning for representation. This initiative aims to counteract this imbalance by emphasizing the profitability and intrinsic value of romance in the entertainment industry. The venture is a testament to the duo's commitment to discovering fresh talent and promoting love stories that are currently undervalued and overlooked in the industry.

The Power Duo Behind the Initiative

Advertisment

On one hand, we have Grossman, a romance/YA writer who was a semi-finalist in the prestigious Disney fellowship. Her writing style is influenced by her Jewish heritage and her passion for the romance genre. On the other hand, we have Jones, the Director of Development at Olive Bridge Entertainment. A seasoned veteran in television and film development, Jones' impressive portfolio includes well-known projects such as Peter Rabbit and Woke. The combination of their unique perspectives and experiences promises a significant shake-up in the traditional scripting landscape.

A Step Forward for Romance Stories

This initiative is a beacon of hope for romance writers, signaling a shift in industry perception and an acknowledgement of the genre’s economic potential. By highlighting the worth of romance stories, Grossman and Jones are not only challenging the status quo but also paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse entertainment industry.