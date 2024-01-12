en English
Arts & Entertainment

Industrious Family Films: Creating Clean, Family-Oriented Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Industrious Family Films: Creating Clean, Family-Oriented Cinema

Industrious Family Films, a resourceful family-based film company, is making waves in the entertainment industry. The brainchild of sisters Mary and Faustina Bowen, this unique venture is committed to creating clean, family-oriented cinema. The sisters find inspiration in their upbringing and the need for wholesome content, with a particular motivation deriving from ‘The War of the Vendee,’ a film crafted by a homeschool father.

Family Collaboration: The Heart of Industrious Family Films

The Bowen sisters’ enterprise is a family affair. Each member of the Bowen family is involved in the production process, taking on roles that span from acting to directing and production management. This collaborative approach not only strengthens their familial bond but also contributes to the distinctiveness of their films.

Creating Films with Traditional Values

As teenagers, Mary and Faustina Bowen produced their first full-length film, setting the tone for their future projects. Their films, free of content that requires filtering, align with traditional values. The sisters’ work is largely influenced by the Motion Picture Production Code era, with their narratives built around their favorite books or historical events. With two full-length films and two short films since their company’s inception in 2017, they continue to uphold their commitment to wholesome entertainment.

Future Aspirations: Clean and Inspiring Cinema

While the Bowen sisters are largely self-taught, they firmly believe in the power of collaboration and are eager to work with like-minded individuals. They hope to steer clear of the perceived corruption in mainstream Hollywood and foster a film environment that aligns with their vision. With plans to make more films, such as ‘Fabiola,’ they aim to offer opportunities to others who share their aspiration for clean, inspiring cinema.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

