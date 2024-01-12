Industrious Family Films: Creating Clean, Family-Oriented Cinema

Industrious Family Films, a resourceful family-based film company, is making waves in the entertainment industry. The brainchild of sisters Mary and Faustina Bowen, this unique venture is committed to creating clean, family-oriented cinema. The sisters find inspiration in their upbringing and the need for wholesome content, with a particular motivation deriving from ‘The War of the Vendee,’ a film crafted by a homeschool father.

Family Collaboration: The Heart of Industrious Family Films

The Bowen sisters’ enterprise is a family affair. Each member of the Bowen family is involved in the production process, taking on roles that span from acting to directing and production management. This collaborative approach not only strengthens their familial bond but also contributes to the distinctiveness of their films.

Creating Films with Traditional Values

As teenagers, Mary and Faustina Bowen produced their first full-length film, setting the tone for their future projects. Their films, free of content that requires filtering, align with traditional values. The sisters’ work is largely influenced by the Motion Picture Production Code era, with their narratives built around their favorite books or historical events. With two full-length films and two short films since their company’s inception in 2017, they continue to uphold their commitment to wholesome entertainment.

Future Aspirations: Clean and Inspiring Cinema

While the Bowen sisters are largely self-taught, they firmly believe in the power of collaboration and are eager to work with like-minded individuals. They hope to steer clear of the perceived corruption in mainstream Hollywood and foster a film environment that aligns with their vision. With plans to make more films, such as ‘Fabiola,’ they aim to offer opportunities to others who share their aspiration for clean, inspiring cinema.