Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge Set to Ignite Stage with Joint Tour this August

The renowned folk-rock duo, The Indigo Girls, and Grammy award-winning artist, Melissa Etheridge, have announced an exciting joint tour kicking off this August. The eminent artists are set to perform their first gig at the esteemed Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on August 11, marking the start of an electrifying journey across several U.S. cities.

Unfolding the Musical Journey

Following their debut appearance at the Ravinia Festival, the artists will continue their musical voyage with concerts planned in St. Louis, Indianapolis, and various other locations along the East Coast. The joint tour comprises a total of nine dates, promising a series of unforgettable performances through the end of August.

The Indigo Girls' Upcoming Endeavors

Once the joint tour concludes, the Indigo Girls will embark on another musical expedition. This time, they will be sharing the stage with the exceptional singer-songwriter, Amos Lee. The tour is slated to begin in September, taking the artists across the West Coast.

Ticket Sales and Festival Lineup

Tickets for the opening concert at the Ravinia Festival will be available for public purchase come April 24. Meanwhile, fans can secure their tickets for some of the other dates from January 19, exclusively via the Indigo Girls' official website. The Ravinia Festival has yet to announce its full lineup for the 2024 summer season, which is eagerly anticipated to be revealed in the upcoming weeks.