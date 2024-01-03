Indigenous Nerd Culture: Surging with New Stories and Characters

The world of Indigenous nerd culture is experiencing a significant surge, with the introduction of new Indigenous characters and stories in the entertainment industry. A prime example of this shift is Marvel’s Disney+ series Echo, which premiered on January 9. The series tells the story of Maya Lopez, a character reconnecting with her Native American roots.

Indigenous Representation in Entertainment

The series stars Kawennhere Devery Jacobs, a Kanien’kehka (Mohawk) actor, alongside renowned Indigenous actors such as Tantoo Cardinal and Graham Greene. Jacobs, who has also appeared in Reservation Dogs and Rhymes for Young Ghouls, describes the mainstream representation as a ‘wild’ experience and expresses hope for continued Indigenous storytelling. Sydney Freeland, the Navajo director of Echo, shares the excitement for the representation and the scale of the platform provided by Marvel.

The First Original First Nations Character

Marvel mobile game Contest of Champions introduced its first original First Nations character, Cheeli’lth, created by Joel Ostensen from Skatin Nations. Inspired by his mother’s experiences as a Sixties Scoop survivor, Ostensen emphasizes the importance of showcasing Indigenous people in diverse roles that go beyond cultural stereotypes.

Indigenous Futures in Gaming

Connor Alexander, the Cherokee creator of the crowdfunded tabletop role-playing game Coyote and Crow, sets his game in a future where colonization never occurred, promoting a vision of Indigenous cultures that is positive and hopeful. He advocates for media to move beyond trauma narratives and embrace the joys and positives of Indigenous cultures.

The inclusion of Indigenous characters and stories in various media formats marks a progressive step towards diverse representation and the celebration of Indigenous cultures. From the gritty streets of Marvel’s Echo to the hopeful futures envisioned in Coyote and Crow, the realm of Indigenous nerd culture is expanding, creating space for Indigenous voices and perspectives in global storytelling.