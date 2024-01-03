en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

In the heart of Limassol, the Exhibit8 gallery is set to present a unique intercontinental dialogue through the exhibition ‘From a Continent to an Island.’ Curated by Nadine Berthelier, this exhibition provides an intriguing encounter with Indigenous Australian bark paintings from Arnhem Land, Northern Australia, showcasing a cultural transmission of knowledge encrypted in the sacred language of art.

Unveiling the Enigma of Dreamtime

The exhibition, set to run from January 12th to February 3rd, 2024, will be inaugurated by the Australian High Commissioner in Cyprus, Ms Fiona McKergow, acting as a bridge between these two geographically distant lands. The featured artworks offer a glimpse into the Aboriginal myths of creation, known as the Dreamtime. Passed down through generations, these narratives are depicted on eucalyptus bark using natural ochre, embodying the essence of an ancient culture.

Art as a Medium of Cultural Transmission

The Dreamtime stories rendered in these paintings are not merely artistic expressions but also serve as a cultural transmission of knowledge. The cryptic encoding of these narratives maintains their sacredness, making them an enigma for those not initiated into their profound meanings. Thus, while the art invites viewers into a world of Aboriginal mythology, it also preserves the mystique of this ancient cultural heritage.

Australia and Cyprus: A Shared Appreciation of Ancient Mythologies

Organized with the backing of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Australian High Commission in Cyprus, this exhibition celebrates a cultural dialogue between Australia and Cyprus. Despite being separated by twelve thousand kilometres, these nations are now connected through a shared admiration for ancient mythologies. This event, sponsored by Scope Enterprises, thus symbolizes a harmonious blend of diverse cultures, exemplifying the power of art in bridging global divides.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia Cyprus
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cedar Rapids Public Library's Top Borrowed Books of 2023: A Reflection of Diverse Reading Preferences

By Bijay Laxmi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Ring in New Year with Bhutan's Royal Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Florence Pugh: Celebrating a Birthday and an Emerging Fashion Icon

By BNN Correspondents

Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts 'Pheasants of Detroit': An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

By BNN Correspondents

James Brown Arena Set for Historic Transformation; Kansas City Current ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
James Brown Arena Set for Historic Transformation; Kansas City Current ...
heart comment 0
Incredible Find: 1980s Market Purchase Revealed as Rare Victorian Artifact

By BNN Correspondents

Incredible Find: 1980s Market Purchase Revealed as Rare Victorian Artifact
SEVENTEEN Gears Up for Italian Adventure in New Travel Show

By BNN Correspondents

SEVENTEEN Gears Up for Italian Adventure in New Travel Show
Sue Johnston Defies Ageism with New Thriller, ‘Truelove’

By BNN Correspondents

Sue Johnston Defies Ageism with New Thriller, 'Truelove'
DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

By María Alejandra Trujillo

DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage
Latest Headlines
World News
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
2 mins
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
2 mins
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
2 mins
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
2 mins
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
3 mins
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
3 mins
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
3 mins
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
3 mins
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
36 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app