Indigenous Artists at Sparrow Artspace: Reviving Tradition Through Wearable Art

In an effort towards cultural preservation and creativity fostering, Sparrow Artspace, housed in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighborhood, is set to host a series of workshops throughout January featuring 11 Indigenous artists. The artists are bound together in the collective named Wasakamapiwak, residing and working on Treaty 7 territory. Their artistry revolves around crafting wearable art using traditional materials sourced from the land like animal pelts and antlers, symbolizing their deep-rooted connection with nature.

Reviving Ancient Traditions

These workshops, conceptualized and organized by Sarah Neil, the runner of Sparrow Artspace, have been in high demand. They serve as a medium of educating the public on the extensive time, effort, and skill required to produce such art, thereby enhancing the appreciation for the artists’ work and the value of sustainable, traditional methods. Visitors to the gallery will gain firsthand knowledge about Indigenous practices dating back centuries, and will also have an opportunity to try these traditional techniques.

Art Embracing Individuality

One of the participating artists, Sarah Whalen-Lunn, originally from Alaska, is crafting a felt shawl embellished with the felted eyes of her friends and loved ones. This unique design is rooted in the Inuit belief that objects carry spirits. Riel Starr, another artist, is creating a bead-decorated traditional fire bag. His work is a blend of past and present, as he incorporates contemporary themes of queerness and transsexuality into his art.

Art and Sustainability

Danielle Piper has taken the art of sustainability a notch higher. She weaves colored porcupine quills into birch bark and plans to make her own leather from elk and fish, incorporating fish scales into her artwork. Piper’s work underlines the importance of traditional materials and practices in the context of sustainability and cultural connection. These art pieces are not only a form of self-expression but also serve as an empowering and healing process for the artists.

With the Sparrow Artspace workshops, the celebration and honoring of rich cultural heritage are being fostered. They act as a bridge between ancient traditions and the modern world, fostering understanding, appreciation, and unity. The wearable art created by these Indigenous artists is a testament to their creativity, community, and the enduring power of tradition.