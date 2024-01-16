Indie Horror Thriller 'Stranger in the Woods' Set for Valentine's Day VOD Release

The indie horror thriller Stranger in the Woods, directed by Adam Newacheck and written by Holly Kenney, is set to make waves this Valentine's Day with its Video On Demand (VOD) release. Despite its indie status and initial screenings at lesser-known festivals, the film is generating buzz with its unique blend of psychological tension, disbelief, and survival.

Advertisment

Plot and Themes

Stranger in the Woods revolves around the character of Olivia and her friends who embark on a weekend trip to a cabin in the woods. Their pursuit of tranquility is disrupted when Olivia's dog vanishes, setting off a chain of tumultuous events. The group's suspicion falls on Olivia, but she remains adamant that an external threat is behind the chaos. The film masterfully explores themes of disbelief and survival against a backdrop of psychological tension.

Cast and Crew

Advertisment

The film stars Holly Kenney, who also penned the screenplay, alongside a talented cast including Brendin Brown, T.A. Spencer, Devon Stewart, Paris Nicole, and Radek Antczak. Director Adam Newacheck is no stranger to the industry, having helmed successful TV shows such as 'Adam Devine's House Party', 'Workaholics', 'Idiotsitter', and 'Bad Ideas with Adam Devine'. The film is produced by Kyle and Adam Newacheck and finds its distributor in Red Hound Entertainment.

A Thrilling Valentine's Day Option

Slated for a VOD release on February 14th, 2024, Stranger in the Woods provides a chilling alternative for viewers looking for something different this Valentine's Day. With its gripping narrative and compelling performances, this indie horror thriller is set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.