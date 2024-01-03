en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature ‘Sapiens’; ‘Temptation Island’ Returns to French TV

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature ‘Sapiens’; ‘Temptation Island’ Returns to French TV

Indie filmmaker Junayed Alavi is set to make his debut with the feature film ‘Sapiens’, currently under production. Known for the horror short film ‘Hunger’, applauded by Peter Cameron of Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’, Alavi is now stepping into the realm of feature films. The film will shine a spotlight on the ‘Ms. Marvel’ star, Asfandyar Khan, who portrays a narrator witnessing the apocalypse and its aftermath.

Unfolding the Apocalypse in a Cyborg-Colonized Village

‘Sapiens’ revolves around the rivalry between two families in a cyborg-colonized village in India, offering a unique narrative that integrates elements of science fiction with complex human dynamics. The film is being produced by Alavi and Firdoushi Begum under the banner of Alavi Motion Pictures. The star-studded cast includes prominent actors such as Kalyan Goswami, Sayan Biswas, and Bulbul Ahamed.

‘Temptation Island’ Returns After Five Years

In other entertainment news, the renowned reality show ‘Temptation Island’ is set to grace French television once again after a five-year pause. Known for testing the commitment of couples at a crossroads in their relationships, the show is being revived by Banijay Productions France for the M6 network’s W9 channel. The format, celebrated for its adaptability and scalability, has witnessed success in various countries.

Asia Pacific Market Witnesses Significant Growth

In a study conducted by Media Partners Asia Research Services, the Asia Pacific Market has grown to $145 billion in 2023, marking a 5.5% increase from the previous year. This significant growth is attributed primarily to online video sales, which have skyrocketed to $57 billion, recording a 13% increase. Although TV revenue remains the largest contributor, its growth was modest at 1%. The study also highlights China as the largest video market in the region, with Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) revenues experiencing substantial growth.

0
Arts & Entertainment Asia India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lindsay Duncan Reflects on Mortality and Praises Age-Inclusive Casting in 'Truelove'

By BNN Correspondents

Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

By Wojciech Zylm

Tillie Amartey's On-Air Blunder on 'The One Show' Sparks Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

'Hwjn': A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film

By BNN Correspondents

Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations' First Venture: A Family Entert ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations' First Venture: A Family Entert ...
heart comment 0
Rob Lowe’s Candid Reflection on Losing ‘Footloose’ Role to Kevin Bacon

By BNN Correspondents

Rob Lowe's Candid Reflection on Losing 'Footloose' Role to Kevin Bacon
Memorial Plaque Unveiled for Peter, a 70-Year Veteran of West Somerset Brass Band

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Memorial Plaque Unveiled for Peter, a 70-Year Veteran of West Somerset Brass Band
Sony TV to Premiere ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’; ‘Farrar’ to be Screened at Chicago Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chicago Festival
India’s Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country’s Contemporary Music Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

India's Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country's Contemporary Music Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
23 seconds
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
40 seconds
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
1 min
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
1 min
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
1 min
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
2 mins
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
2 mins
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
2 mins
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
2 mins
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app