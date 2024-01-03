Indie Filmmaker Junayed Alavi Directs Debut Feature ‘Sapiens’; ‘Temptation Island’ Returns to French TV

Indie filmmaker Junayed Alavi is set to make his debut with the feature film ‘Sapiens’, currently under production. Known for the horror short film ‘Hunger’, applauded by Peter Cameron of Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’, Alavi is now stepping into the realm of feature films. The film will shine a spotlight on the ‘Ms. Marvel’ star, Asfandyar Khan, who portrays a narrator witnessing the apocalypse and its aftermath.

Unfolding the Apocalypse in a Cyborg-Colonized Village

‘Sapiens’ revolves around the rivalry between two families in a cyborg-colonized village in India, offering a unique narrative that integrates elements of science fiction with complex human dynamics. The film is being produced by Alavi and Firdoushi Begum under the banner of Alavi Motion Pictures. The star-studded cast includes prominent actors such as Kalyan Goswami, Sayan Biswas, and Bulbul Ahamed.

‘Temptation Island’ Returns After Five Years

In other entertainment news, the renowned reality show ‘Temptation Island’ is set to grace French television once again after a five-year pause. Known for testing the commitment of couples at a crossroads in their relationships, the show is being revived by Banijay Productions France for the M6 network’s W9 channel. The format, celebrated for its adaptability and scalability, has witnessed success in various countries.

Asia Pacific Market Witnesses Significant Growth

In a study conducted by Media Partners Asia Research Services, the Asia Pacific Market has grown to $145 billion in 2023, marking a 5.5% increase from the previous year. This significant growth is attributed primarily to online video sales, which have skyrocketed to $57 billion, recording a 13% increase. Although TV revenue remains the largest contributor, its growth was modest at 1%. The study also highlights China as the largest video market in the region, with Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) revenues experiencing substantial growth.