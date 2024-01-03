en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

India’s Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a ‘Google Boy’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
India’s Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a ‘Google Boy’

A new generation of Carnatic musicians is making waves in the world of Indian classical music. Young talents such as Rahul Vellal, Sooryagayathri, Soorya Narayanan, Sivateja Mallajosyula, Charulatha Chandrasekhar, and Spoorthi Rao are leaving indelible imprints with their exceptional talent and dedication to the art form.

Early Beginnings

These prodigious musicians embarked on their musical journey at a tender age, under the tutelage of esteemed gurus. Hailing from families with a rich musical lineage, they have inherited not just the talent but also the passion and dedication that Carnatic music demands. For instance, at the age of ten, Soorya Narayanan has displayed remarkable sruti-suddham, while Sivateja could identify ragas when he was just two years old.

Rising Stars

Rahul Vellal gained popularity through his renditions in Kuldeep Pai’s production on YouTube, and Sooryagayathri won hearts with her soulful performance of ‘Hanuman Chalisa.’ Their growing fame isn’t restricted to online platforms alone. Despite the challenges of balancing academics and music, these young talents have managed to make a strong presence in live performances, winning numerous accolades along the way. Their commitment to music is manifest in their rigorous training schedules that they balance with school work, all the while maintaining a semblance of normal childhood.

Impact of Mentorship and Social Media

While virtual platforms have amplified their reach, these musicians owe much of their success to Kuldeep Pai’s mentorship. Rahul, Sooryagayathri, and Soorya Narayanan, in particular, have benefitted immensely from his guidance. Notwithstanding the benefits of online popularity, they believe that live performances offer a unique and irreplaceable experience, allowing them to connect with the audience on a deeper level.

Meanwhile, in the northern part of India, 6-year-old prodigy Kautilya Pandit, known as the ‘Google boy,’ is capturing hearts with his extraordinary knowledge about world geography, global politics, gross domestic product, and per capita income. With an IQ of 150, he is being compared to Albert Einstein, further elevating India’s reputation for nurturing young talents.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Overwatch 2 Introduces Mastery Courses to Boost Player Skills

By Salman Khan

The Resurgence of the Lithophone: A Cultural Renaissance in Vietnam's Khánh Hòa

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Wolfgang Van Halen: Reflections on a Landmark Year and Glimpses into 2024

By BNN Correspondents

UK Rapper Skepta Announces Comeback with New Album 'Knife and Fork'

By Olalekan Adigun

Mera Bhai: A Heartwarming Tale of Sibling Bonding ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
Mera Bhai: A Heartwarming Tale of Sibling Bonding ...
heart comment 0
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Season 2: Cosmic Adventures Continue on Disney Plus

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Season 2: Cosmic Adventures Continue on Disney Plus
Eastwood City New Year Countdown 2023: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Music

By BNN Correspondents

Eastwood City New Year Countdown 2023: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Music
Eric Anderson’s Innovative Ocean Simulation in Unreal Engine 5 Transforms Digital Artistry

By Salman Khan

Eric Anderson's Innovative Ocean Simulation in Unreal Engine 5 Transforms Digital Artistry
Love Song for Illusion: A Tale of Love and Dual Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Love Song for Illusion: A Tale of Love and Dual Identity
Latest Headlines
World News
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
28 seconds
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
32 seconds
Battle of Strengths: UT Arlington Mavericks Face Tarleton State Texans in WAC Basketball
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
1 min
IUPUI Jaguars vs Robert Morris Colonials: Horizon League Basketball Showdown
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
Jude Wolfe Transfers to San Diego State, A New Chapter Begins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
2 mins
Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves: A Clash of Titans in the West Coast Conference
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
2 mins
Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
North Texas Mean Green vs. Wichita State Shockers: An AAC Basketball Showdown
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
2 mins
Latur to Receive Ayushman Cards: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
2 mins
Egyptian Government Reschedules Load Shedding to Support Students During Exams
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
56 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app