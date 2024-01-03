en English
Arts & Entertainment

India’s Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country’s Contemporary Music Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
India’s Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country’s Contemporary Music Landscape

India’s independent music scene, once marked by the rise of rock music in the 90s with bands such as Indus Creed and Euphoria, is currently experiencing a quiet revolution. Today, the focus has shifted from mainstream to a diversified, independent landscape where musicians are creating thought-provoking work that resonates deeply with audiences. This revolution is not confined to a single genre or style; it is as diverse as the country itself, bringing forth a variety of melodies that touch the heart and soul.

Keval Shah: Curating India’s Musical Revolution

Keval Shah, a curator devoted to spotlighting this musical revolution, has highlighted several tracks that exemplify the current trend. These songs come from both established and emerging talents, each offering a unique blend of genres, concepts, and styles that stand distinctly apart from mainstream offerings.

Revolutionary Tracks: A Blend of Traditional and Modern

‘Aunty Ko Tato Bagaicha’ by Bangalore-based group Gauley Bhai is a Nepali folk-rock fusion inspired by the environmental changes of the Teesta River. The song blends traditional Nepali music with a modern rock sensibility, creating a unique fusion that represents the changing landscape of India’s independent music scene.

‘Hazy Days’ is an English country rock song with profound lyrics penned by Pritisha Borthakur and music by Ambar Das. The song captures the nostalgia of longing for one’s hometown, a sentiment that resonates with many Indians living away from their roots.

Mumbai-based composer Donn Bhat’s ‘Swali Hu’ is a unique blend of electronic, pop, and rock with Rajasthani folk elements, offering an interpretation of Bullehshah’s poetry. The fusion of diverse musical styles is a testament to the flexibility and creativity of India’s independent music scene.

Independent Voices: Songs of Resilience and Self-Love

‘Walk Away’ by Maalavika Manoj, known as Mali, is a neo-folk pop piece about resilience and empowerment. The song speaks to the strength of independent artists who continue to create and inspire despite the challenges they face.

When Chai Met Toast’s ‘Sushi Song’, created in collaboration with Richard Wilkinson, is a joyful track about love and discovery. Part of their EP ‘LYTS’, the song is a testament to the joy and excitement that comes with creative collaboration.

Lastly, Corner Cafe Chronicles’ ‘Homebound’ is a rock track that delves into the artist’s inner journey and self-appreciation. The song serves as a reminder of the importance of self-love and self-exploration in the journey of an artist.

These tracks, each unique in its style and theme, showcase the rich diversity and creativity within India’s contemporary independent music landscape. They are the symbols of a music revolution that is not only changing the way music is made and consumed in India, but also how it is appreciated and understood globally.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

