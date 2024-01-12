Indiana Humanities Scours for ‘Official Poet’ of 2024 Solar Eclipse

Indiana Humanities is casting its net wide, seeking an ‘Official Poet’ to commemorate the solar eclipse slated for April 8, 2024. The organization has called upon Indiana poets to submit original poems, inspired by the eclipse, in a contest that not only celebrates poetry but also seeks to engage the community in the rare and ethereal experience of a solar eclipse—a phenomenon that won’t reappear until 2044.

From Eclipse to Verse: A Unique Opportunity

Indiana Humanities, a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of humanities, has set the stage for a unique poetic battle. The challenge? To pen an original poem inspired by the upcoming solar eclipse. The reward? Not just a cash prize, but the honor of being named the ‘Official Poet of the April 8, 2024, Solar Eclipse’ and the opportunity to read their work at an eclipse viewing party in Indiana’s capital.

The Prizes: Cash Rewards and Recognition

The contest offers cash prizes for the first three places. The poet who best captures the essence of the eclipse in verse will not only receive $500 but will also have the honor of reading their poem at an eclipse viewing party. Moreover, their work will be promoted on Indiana Humanities’ website and social media platforms. The second and third-place winners will also be rewarded, with cash prizes of $200 and $100 respectively, and will have the opportunity to present their poems at the April eclipse event.

Participation: Hoosier Poets and Deadline Details

Hoosier poets are encouraged to participate, harnessing the power of their words to echo the celestial spectacle. Submissions need to be emailed as a PDF attachment to the program director by February 9, 2024. The winners will be notified by March 1, 2024, and their verses will be given the spotlight at the special celebrations surrounding the eclipse programming.