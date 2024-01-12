en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Indiana Humanities Scours for ‘Official Poet’ of 2024 Solar Eclipse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Indiana Humanities Scours for ‘Official Poet’ of 2024 Solar Eclipse

Indiana Humanities is casting its net wide, seeking an ‘Official Poet’ to commemorate the solar eclipse slated for April 8, 2024. The organization has called upon Indiana poets to submit original poems, inspired by the eclipse, in a contest that not only celebrates poetry but also seeks to engage the community in the rare and ethereal experience of a solar eclipse—a phenomenon that won’t reappear until 2044.

From Eclipse to Verse: A Unique Opportunity

Indiana Humanities, a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of humanities, has set the stage for a unique poetic battle. The challenge? To pen an original poem inspired by the upcoming solar eclipse. The reward? Not just a cash prize, but the honor of being named the ‘Official Poet of the April 8, 2024, Solar Eclipse’ and the opportunity to read their work at an eclipse viewing party in Indiana’s capital.

The Prizes: Cash Rewards and Recognition

The contest offers cash prizes for the first three places. The poet who best captures the essence of the eclipse in verse will not only receive $500 but will also have the honor of reading their poem at an eclipse viewing party. Moreover, their work will be promoted on Indiana Humanities’ website and social media platforms. The second and third-place winners will also be rewarded, with cash prizes of $200 and $100 respectively, and will have the opportunity to present their poems at the April eclipse event.

Participation: Hoosier Poets and Deadline Details

Hoosier poets are encouraged to participate, harnessing the power of their words to echo the celestial spectacle. Submissions need to be emailed as a PDF attachment to the program director by February 9, 2024. The winners will be notified by March 1, 2024, and their verses will be given the spotlight at the special celebrations surrounding the eclipse programming.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
51 seconds ago
Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
In a stellar testament to Canadian talent, Toronto-based producer Susan Coyne has earned her first Emmy nomination for her co-executive production of the series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six.’ The series has been nominated in the best limited series category, standing tall among contenders such as Netflix’s ‘Beef’ and ‘Dahmer,’ and Disney Plus’ ‘Obi-wan Kenobi’
Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
The Hood Rides as New Ghost Rider in Marvel's Upcoming Series
4 mins ago
The Hood Rides as New Ghost Rider in Marvel's Upcoming Series
'The Traitors' Season 2: A Roller Coaster of Drama and Competition
4 mins ago
'The Traitors' Season 2: A Roller Coaster of Drama and Competition
New Game Plus Mode in 'Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy
2 mins ago
New Game Plus Mode in 'Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities
2 mins ago
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities
J Mascis to Unveil His Fifth Solo Studio Album 'What Do We Do Now'
3 mins ago
J Mascis to Unveil His Fifth Solo Studio Album 'What Do We Do Now'
Latest Headlines
World News
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
21 seconds
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
40 seconds
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
58 seconds
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
1 min
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
1 min
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
2 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
2 mins
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
2 mins
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
2 mins
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
53 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app