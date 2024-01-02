en English
Arts & Entertainment

Indian Short Film ‘Delusion of Doubles’ Set to Transform Cinema

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
The Indian short film landscape is set for a transformative shift with the upcoming release of ‘Delusion of Doubles’, a production led by Avjeet Singh and his production company, DOM Productions. This film, with its innovative narrative and strong focus on mental health issues, is poised to bring new dimensions to Indian cinema. The story is built around a compelling female protagonist, portrayed by Pooja Bhamrrah, and aims to challenge societal perceptions, break stereotypes, and elevate mental health discussions to a new level.

Challenging Conventions and Breaking Stereotypes

The creative force behind ‘Delusion of Doubles’ is an exceptional team of talented individuals. Alongside producer Avjeet Singh, director Ayush Gupta, co-producers Ninjal Chahar and Anusha Randhawa, production designer Rajvi Mehta, and director of photography Eklavya Luthra have joined hands to bring this unique narrative to life. The film’s ambitions go beyond mere entertainment; it is a passion project that seeks to influence societal attitudes towards mental health and female empowerment.

High Expectations for Impact and Influence

As ‘Delusion of Doubles’ prepares for its release on a major OTT platform, expectations are high for its potential impact on the industry. The film’s strong focus on mental health, combined with its revolutionary storytelling approach, could spark essential conversations about mental health and push the boundaries of traditional cinema. This could set a new precedent in storytelling and inspire other filmmakers to explore uncharted thematic territories.

‘Delusion of Doubles’ – A Passion Project with Purpose

Avjeet Singh and his team’s dedication to this film is evident in every aspect of ‘Delusion of Doubles’. From its conception to its execution, the film serves as a testament to the team’s commitment to creating a cinematic experience that is not only entertaining but also enlightening. The film aims to usher in a new era of cinema that prioritizes stories with depth, relevance, and impact, and ‘Delusion of Doubles’ is their first step in this direction.

Arts & Entertainment India Mental Health Crisis
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

