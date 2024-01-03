en English
Arts & Entertainment

Indian Idol’s New Season Brings Music Icons and Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
The echoes of Indian Idol’s previous season, marked by soul-stirring melodies and fierce competition, still linger in the hearts of audiences. As the curtain rises on a new season, it brings with it a fresh wave of excitement and anticipation. Once again, viewers are set to embark on a musical journey, led by an array of exceptionally talented contestants. The stakes are high, and the challenge to select a winner is even more daunting than before.

Enthralling New Season

The new season of Indian Idol is not just another reality show, but a celebration of music that resonates with millions. The judging panel has been heightened by the inclusion of music icons Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal, joining the dynamic Vishal Dadlani. The triad is expected to guide the aspiring singers with their profound musical knowledge and rich experience. Adding to the excitement is the host, Hussain Kuwajerwala, known for his charismatic screen presence and affable personality.

Sanjay Dutt Lights Up the Stage

The latest buzz is that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be gracing an upcoming episode of Indian Idol. Known for his memorable performances and chartbuster songs, Dutt’s appearance is sure to add a generous dose of glamour and nostalgia to the show. In a special segment, the contestants will pay tribute to the actor by crooning his popular songs. Besides, Dutt will also share riveting stories and experiences related to his movies and songs, promising an entertaining episode for his fans.

A Tribute to the Star

As the contestants prepare to serenade the audience with Sanjay Dutt’s hits, viewers can expect an evening filled with melodious renditions and nostalgic trips down memory lane. The episode promises to be a heart-touching tribute to the actor, underlining his significant contribution to Indian cinema. As the show continues to blend competition with entertainment and emotion, Indian Idol reasserts its unique place in the hearts of the viewers.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
