Arts & Entertainment

Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
In the vibrant landscape of Indian cinema, recent endorsements by celebrities and social media reactions have stirred up excitement around several films and public figures.

Merry Christmas: Hitchcockian Thriller

Renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan publicly expressed his admiration for the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming movie ‘Merry Christmas.’ Through a riveting screenplay, the film has garnered not only Shivan’s endorsement but has also captured the attention of numerous film analysts and audience members. The climax, with its unexpected twist, has been particularly praised, along with the musical score by Pritam. Shivan likened the film’s suspense and atmosphere to the masterful work of legendary director Alfred Hitchcock. The movie, set to release on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Tamil, has added a note of intrigue with whispers of different endings for the two versions.

Indian Celebrities’ Contributions to Ram Mandir

Indian celebrities have once again showcased their philanthropic side with notable donations towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prominent figures including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Gautam Gambhir, and Pawan Kalyan have made headlines with their generous contributions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartwarming Gesture

Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as the ‘King of Bollywood,’ reaffirmed his place in the hearts of his fans with a humble gesture at an event with ISRO scientists. This act of kindness further solidified his image as a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Fans React to ‘Guntur Kaaram VS Hanuman’

In the realm of Telugu cinema, ‘Guntur Kaaram VS Hanuman’ has elicited mixed reactions from fans. Some laud the film for Mahesh Babu’s performance while others consider it average with a somewhat predictable plot. This movie, portraying Lord Hanuman as a superhero, has come under scrutiny in the wake of the disappointment surrounding ‘Adipurush.’

Biopics: The Trend of 2024

The recent success of the biopic ’12th Fail’ has set the stage for an array of upcoming biopics in 2024. These films are expected to bring inspiring real-life stories to the forefront, enriching the cinematic experience with tales of human triumph and resilience.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

