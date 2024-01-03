en English
Arts & Entertainment

Indian Ceramics Triennale: A Spectrum of Global Talent Celebrating Contemporary Ceramics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Indian Ceramics Triennale: A Spectrum of Global Talent Celebrating Contemporary Ceramics

The second edition of the Indian Ceramics Triennale, celebrating contemporary ceramics, is set to commence at Arthshila on January 19. Featuring the works of over 60 artists hailing from 12 different nations, the event embodies the spirit of ‘Common Ground’—a theme aimed at fostering inclusivity and bridging the divide between past and present practices in ceramic arts.

Striking a ‘Common Ground’

With its focus on the theme of ‘Common Ground,’ the triennale will showcase 34 projects by individual artists and collaborative efforts, stirring an enriching dialogue between the material and ephemeral aspects of ceramic art. The objective is to bridge the gap between traditional methods and modern technology, creating a dynamic interplay that accentuates the evolution of ceramics.

A Melting Pot of Global Talent

Participants include a blend of international and Indian artists, each bringing their unique perspective to the table. The lineup boasts names such as Eliza Au from the USA, Rita Badilla-Gudino from the Philippines, and the Hermanburgs Potters from Australia. Representing the Indian ceramic scene are artists like Parag Tandel, Deepak Kumar, and Ankon Mitra.

Expanding Horizons Beyond Exhibitions

The event, conceived by the Contemporary Clay Foundation and first initiated in 2016, extends beyond mere exhibitions. Visitors can look forward to a symposium, artist lectures, workshops, and demonstrations that promise an immersive experience in the evolving field of ceramic arts. Notable speakers like Elaine Henry and Andrew Burton will contribute to this rich exchange of ideas. The triennale is set to run until March 31, inviting art enthusiasts and curious visitors alike to delve into the fascinating world of ceramics.

Arts & Entertainment
