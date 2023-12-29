en English
Arts & Entertainment

Indian Celebrities Set to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style: From Holiday Travels to Star-Studded Performances

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:51 pm EST
Celebrities from India’s film industry, including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Agastya Nanda, Varun Dhawan, Uorfi Javed, and Karisma Kapoor, are gearing up to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. Amid the festive buzz, these stars were spotted heading out to various locations, their departures captured in photographs that underscore the excitement surrounding their holiday travels.

The Star-Studded New Year’s Celebration

A wave of anticipation sweeps across the entertainment world as these Bollywood celebs prepare to ring in the New Year. The Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) is also adding to the festive spirit, hosting a relaxed New Year’s Eve celebration featuring live music, DJ performances, a sumptuous spread by Don Giovanni’s, and a fireworks show at midnight. The charges for members are Rs 2,750, and Rs 4,000 for guests. For an even more exclusive experience, members can book a Cabana for 8 people at an additional Rs 28,000.

Celebrity Appearances and Performances

Parallelly, the entertainment calendar is studded with high-profile events. The Annual New Year’s Eve Bollywood Gala hosted by SK Productions is set to feature live performances by Bollywood stars. In addition, internationally renowned artists like Cardi B, LL Cool J, Post Malone, Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, and the Jonas Brothers are on the roster for various New Year’s Eve specials hosted by TV networks. Despite rumors of a split, celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have announced they will be spending New Year’s Eve apart due to work commitments.

Other Highlights and News

Beyond the festive celebrations, other significant events are also unfolding. Raha Kapoor’s recent appearance at the Kapoor family’s Christmas party and the wedding of Arbaaz Khan to Sshura Khan, attended by Salman Khan and other prominent members of the Khan family, made headlines. In other news, a tragedy at a university in Prague resulted in 14 deaths, with mourners laying candles in remembrance. Meanwhile, the India vs South Africa 1st Test cricket match kept sports fans entertained, and the introduction of India’s first wide-body plane, the AirIndia A350, marked a significant advancement in technology.

Arts & Entertainment India Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

