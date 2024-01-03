Incredible Find: 1980s Market Purchase Revealed as Rare Victorian Artifact

Flora Steel, a resident of Rome and an ardent jewelry collector, stumbled upon an unexpected treasure in her collection. A brooch she had acquired for a meager sum of less than £20 in a market in the 1980s was identified as a rare Victorian artifact, valued anywhere between £10,000 to £15,000. The brooch, which dates back to the 19th Century, was verified as an original piece by the legendary Victorian Gothic Revival designer and architect, William Burges.

Unearthing a Victorian Masterpiece

The designer, Burges, is commemorated for his exemplary architectural work on Cardiff Castle and Castell Coch in South Wales. His designs are celebrated in the distinguished Victoria and Albert Museum. Steel’s remarkable discovery unfolded when she noticed a striking resemblance between her brooch and another featured on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow. This parallel prompted Steel to seek expert opinion.

The Brooch’s Rich History

Composed of silver, coral, lapis lazuli, and malachite, the brooch was confirmed as a piece of Burges’s work, intended as a wedding gift for an individual named Gibson. Gildings Auctioneers, who will be auctioning off the artifact, estimate its value to be anywhere between £10,000 and £15,000.

Previous Discoveries

This event marks the third instance of a Burges brooch being identified through the Antiques Roadshow. Previous discoveries include a piece that fetched £31,000 in 2011 and another that was acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum. The rediscovered brooch of 2011 managed to triple its high estimate, commanding a price of $40,000 at an auction.