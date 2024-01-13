en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Inclusive Musical ‘Prinsipe Bahaghari’ Showcases Differently-Abled Performers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Inclusive Musical ‘Prinsipe Bahaghari’ Showcases Differently-Abled Performers

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity and artistic brilliance, the Filipino adaptation of ‘The Little Prince’, ‘Prinsipe Bahaghari,’ is set to enchant audiences once again. The musical theater show, uniquely featuring differently-abled children, is not just a source of entertainment but a powerful movement towards representation in the arts.

Unleashing the Potential of the Differently-Abled

The show is a testament to the talents and capabilities of these young performers, providing them with a platform to showcase their artistic prowess. The reimagined version of the classic tale of ‘The Little Prince’ has been fine-tuned to resonate with Filipino audiences, while offering differently-abled children a rare opportunity to be involved in a major theatrical production.

Breaking Boundaries with ‘Prinsipe Bahaghari’

Performers like 11-year-old Jacquelyn Fuchs, professionally known as Jax, are breaking barriers despite their physical challenges. Jax, who recently starred in the professional production of ‘Scrooge,’ playing two different characters across 52 shows, manages school and scoliosis with unwavering positivity. She views her back brace as a beacon of hope and harbors aspirations of playing Lydia in ‘Beetlejuice’ and becoming a Broadway star.

Authentic Representation in the Arts

‘Prinsipe Bahaghari’ is just one of many productions contributing to the authentic representation of differently-abled individuals in the arts. The film ‘Daruma,’ starring differently-abled actors Tobias Forrest and John W Lawson, is another example of the shift towards authentic portrayal. Recognizing the potential, director Peter Farrelly joined as an executive producer, further highlighting the industry’s commitment to inclusivity. The Farrelly brothers, known for their advocacy for authentic representation of people with disabilities in films, have pledged to be more authentic in their casting choices.

The return of ‘Prinsipe Bahaghari’ promises to be a memorable experience for both the performers and the audience, celebrating the unique perspectives and creativity that differently-abled individuals contribute to the performing arts. The show stands as a beacon of hope for inclusivity and representation in the arts, encouraging other productions to follow its lead.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
45 seconds ago
Bonhams Exhibition Offers an Inside Look at 'The Crown'
Bonhams in London is currently exhibiting a unique collection from the globally-acclaimed television series, ‘The Crown’. This exhibition offers a rare chance for fans and enthusiasts to witness first-hand the craftsmanship and intricate details that have been foundational in the production of this riveting historical drama. A Royal Display The exhibition showcases a wide array
Bonhams Exhibition Offers an Inside Look at 'The Crown'
Adie Breathes New Life into Classic OPM Hit 'Closer You and I'
3 mins ago
Adie Breathes New Life into Classic OPM Hit 'Closer You and I'
Konkona Sensharma: Navigating Privacy, Fame, and 'Killer Soup'
3 mins ago
Konkona Sensharma: Navigating Privacy, Fame, and 'Killer Soup'
Blitz Bazawule: A Meteoric Rise in the Film Industry
1 min ago
Blitz Bazawule: A Meteoric Rise in the Film Industry
Netflix's 'Players': A Romantic Comedy That Emotionally Stirs Its Audience
2 mins ago
Netflix's 'Players': A Romantic Comedy That Emotionally Stirs Its Audience
Star Trek 4 Development Challenges: A New Frontier for the Franchise?
2 mins ago
Star Trek 4 Development Challenges: A New Frontier for the Franchise?
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
5 seconds
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
30 seconds
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
42 seconds
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
1 min
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
1 min
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
2 mins
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
2 mins
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
3 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
3 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
32 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app