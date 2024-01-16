Inaugural Nature Photography Contest Unveils Winners

The inaugural Nature Photography Contest has concluded its first edition that took place in 2023, announcing its winners and distributing a total of $2,000. Glenn Ostle, a renowned name in the world of photography, was bestowed with the prestigious Photography of the Year award for his breathtaking work, receiving $1,000 in prize money.

Photographer of the Year and One Tree Planted Partnership

Alain Schroeder was named Photographer of the Year. In a unique twist, this honor comes with a responsibility to contribute to the environment. Schroeder will select a location to plant approximately 400 trees, through a partnership with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted. The number of trees corresponds to the competition's participant count, with aspirations to exceed this number in future editions.

Highlights from Various Categories

The contest also highlighted ten other categories, each with a $100 prize, illuminating different aspects of nature photography. Alessio Calviani won the 'Birds' category with a stunning photo of a puffin in Iceland, while Muhammad Hossain's impactful work on the effects of natural disasters on Bangladesh's homeless community won in the 'Environmental Impact' category.

The 'Funny Nature' category was humorously taken by Panisara Sripratoom with an image of a sleepy owl, and Adrian Truchta's detailed close-up of a small spider won in the 'Macrophotography' category. Marek Biegalski's 'Burning Flower', a depiction of a glacial river in Iceland, took the 'Natural Landscape' prize.

'Los arcos y la cueva' by Marc Marco, a mesmerizing image featuring the Es Ponts arch and the Milky Way, clinched the 'Night World' category. Marcio Cabral's 'Pandora', a composition of the night sky peppered with white flowers, won the 'Plant Life' prize. Schroeder also won the 'Sharing the World' category with a heart-touching photo of a rescued baby orangutan. The 'Underwater' category was taken by an awe-inspiring eel spiral photo, and Soumya Ranjan Bhattacharyya's 'Stories in the Sand', a portrayal of a scorpion in the dunes, won in the 'Wildlife' category.

Upcoming Edition of the Contest

For those interested in viewing the finalists' work, a gallery is available on the contest website. Enthusiasts and photographers alike should mark their calendars, as the next edition of the Nature Photography Contest is expected to open in May 2024.