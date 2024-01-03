en English
In Tehran, a Symphony Honors the Legacy of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
In a homage to a fallen hero, Tehran’s Vahdat Hall resonated with the stirring sounds of a symphony titled “In Praise of Comrades”. This grand musical tribute marked the fourth martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. The evening witnessed the presence of eminent personalities including the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Director of the Cinema Organization of Iran, and Soleimani’s family.

A Harmonious Collaboration

The symphony, a collaborative endeavor, was composed by Milad Aghaei and Amirhossein Samiei, and conducted by Nasir Heidarian. The concert was supported by various cultural organizations including the General Qassem Soleimani Foundation, the Iranian Music Society, the Rudaki Cultural and Artistic Foundation, and the Music Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. The symphony was segmented into three poignant parts: ‘Sacred Defense,’ ‘Defense of the Shrine,’ and ‘Martyrdom’. Each segment mirrored different phases of Soleimani’s illustrious military career.

Honoring the Legacy of Lieutenant General Soleimani

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a key figure in Iran’s defense, was celebrated for his pivotal role against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His strategic acumen and leadership made him a respected figure within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and amongst the Iranian public. His assassination in a US drone strike in January 2020 was a significant event in regional politics, escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

A Commitment to Commemorate

Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, while lauding the performance, announced the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s plan to produce more musical works honoring Soleimani and other martyrs of the Revolution. This echoes Iran’s commitment to preserving the memory of its heroes and martyrs, reinforcing their influence on the nation’s cultural and political landscape.

A Symphony, A Tribute

The unveiling of “In Praise of Comrades” is more than just a symphony. It is a tribute to a man whose life was devoted to the defense of his nation and his people. Soleimani’s legacy continues to resonate within the hearts of the Iranian people, reflected in the stirring notes of this musical homage.

Arts & Entertainment Iran Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

