In Place of War: Leveraging Music for Change

Manchester-based charity, In Place of War, harnesses the transformative power of music to foster positive social change in conflict-ridden areas. The charity, set to feature in an appeal on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday, February 4th, owes its origins to a 2004 research project at The University of Manchester, led by Professor James Thompson. The project, initially aimed at exploring the role of arts in conflict zones, has now blossomed into an influential global entity operating in 30 countries.

The HackMusic Catalyst Fund Appeal

At the heart of the radio appeal is the charity's mission to raise funds for the HackMusic Catalyst Fund. This initiative is designed to support grassroots music projects that offer constructive alternatives to violence, fostering unity and healing within communities. Supporters have pledged to match the donations up to a total of £7,000. The charity's CEO, Ruth Daniel, underscores the campaign's pivotal role in empowering marginalized voices and transforming cultures of conflict.

Empowering Grassroots Projects with Seed Funding and Mentorship

Selected from a network of over 130 partner organizations, Catalyst Fund recipients are provided with a £3,000 seed funding grant and mentorship from international music industry professionals. They are chosen via a meticulous application and judging process, ensuring that the funds reach the most deserving and impactful projects. The fund's current beneficiaries include organizations committed to rehabilitating former ISIS members in Lebanon, protecting indigenous cultures on the Peruvian-Colombian border, and offering alternatives to gang violence in Colombia.

Support from the Music Industry and Beyond

Additional support for these transformative projects comes from music manufacturers like Ableton, Native Instruments, Pioneer DJ, and Roland, who generously donate equipment. The appeal, which will be repeated on Thursday, February 8th, serves as a testament to the collective commitment of the music industry and wider society to support initiatives that leverage the power of music to create lasting social change.