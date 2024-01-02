In Memoriam: Remembering the Film and Television Icons We Lost in 2023

As the curtains fall on 2023, the entertainment industry bids adieu to a host of luminaries who left an indelible mark on the world of film and television. Prominent among them is Earl Boen, the actor known for his portrayal of Dr. Peter Silberman in the iconic Terminator series. His demise on January 5th at age 81 leaves a void in the industry.

Earl Boen: A Man of Many Roles

Boen’s career was not confined to the Terminator series. He graced numerous TV shows and films, including popular series like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘The Golden Girls,’ and films like ‘The Dentist’ and ‘Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.’ His anecdote about a humorous moment on the Terminator set, directed by James Cameron and involving a hypodermic needle cap, is fondly remembered by his peers and fans alike.

Owen Roizman: The Eye Behind Classics

The entertainment industry also lost a titan of cinematography, Owen Roizman, who left us on January 6th at the age of 86. Roizman was acclaimed for his work with director William Friedkin on films such as ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ with his innovative approach to the famous car chase scene in ‘The French Connection’ being a testament to his skill. His filmography includes classics like ‘Network’ and ‘Tootsie.’

Melinda Dillon: A Life in Spotlight

Actress Melinda Dillon is celebrated for her roles in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ for which she received an Academy Award nomination, and as Ralphie’s mother in ‘A Christmas Story.’ She earned another Oscar nomination for ‘Absence of Malice.’ Her intense experience working on the original Broadway production of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ is a testament to her dedication to acting. Her loss is deeply felt within the industry.

As we usher in 2024, we honor these industry talents, mourning their passing while celebrating their significant contributions to the world of entertainment. Their legacy will live on in the memorable characters they brought to life and the cinematic moments they created.