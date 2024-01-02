en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

In Memoriam: Remembering the Film and Television Icons We Lost in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
In Memoriam: Remembering the Film and Television Icons We Lost in 2023

As the curtains fall on 2023, the entertainment industry bids adieu to a host of luminaries who left an indelible mark on the world of film and television. Prominent among them is Earl Boen, the actor known for his portrayal of Dr. Peter Silberman in the iconic Terminator series. His demise on January 5th at age 81 leaves a void in the industry.

Earl Boen: A Man of Many Roles

Boen’s career was not confined to the Terminator series. He graced numerous TV shows and films, including popular series like ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘The Golden Girls,’ and films like ‘The Dentist’ and ‘Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.’ His anecdote about a humorous moment on the Terminator set, directed by James Cameron and involving a hypodermic needle cap, is fondly remembered by his peers and fans alike.

Owen Roizman: The Eye Behind Classics

The entertainment industry also lost a titan of cinematography, Owen Roizman, who left us on January 6th at the age of 86. Roizman was acclaimed for his work with director William Friedkin on films such as ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ with his innovative approach to the famous car chase scene in ‘The French Connection’ being a testament to his skill. His filmography includes classics like ‘Network’ and ‘Tootsie.’

Melinda Dillon: A Life in Spotlight

Actress Melinda Dillon is celebrated for her roles in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ for which she received an Academy Award nomination, and as Ralphie’s mother in ‘A Christmas Story.’ She earned another Oscar nomination for ‘Absence of Malice.’ Her intense experience working on the original Broadway production of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ is a testament to her dedication to acting. Her loss is deeply felt within the industry.

As we usher in 2024, we honor these industry talents, mourning their passing while celebrating their significant contributions to the world of entertainment. Their legacy will live on in the memorable characters they brought to life and the cinematic moments they created.

0
Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV's New Drama 'Mr Bates vs Post Office'

By BNN Correspondents

'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Struggles in Bhopal

By BNN Correspondents

Public Domain Unleashes Horror: Steamboat Willie Reimagined

By BNN Correspondents

The Sopranos Cast to Host an Exclusive Event, Offering Fans a Unique Experience

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on 'Finding Your Roots ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on 'Finding Your Roots ...
heart comment 0
Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama
Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibition
Behind the Scenes of ‘Sex Education’: An Extra’s Revelations

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes of 'Sex Education': An Extra's Revelations
Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season

By BNN Correspondents

Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
2 mins
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
2 mins
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
2 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
2 mins
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout
2 mins
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
2 mins
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
2 mins
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
3 mins
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
3 mins
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
48 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
52 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
55 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app