In Memoriam: Malta Honors its Esteemed Figures of 2023

The year 2023 marked a significant period of loss for Malta, as it bid farewell to a number of renowned personalities who have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. These individuals were pillars in their respective fields, be it business, politics, culture, sports, journalism, or public service, and their contributions continue to resonate in the hearts of the Maltese people.

Francis Portanier: A Trailblazer in Commerce and Sports

Francis Portanier, a notable figure in Maltese commerce and sports, is remembered chiefly for introducing the popular beverage, 7Up, to Malta. In addition, his leadership at Ħamrun Spartans FC and La Vallette Band Club significantly shaped the local sports landscape.

Silvio Parnis: A Voice for the Vulnerable

Silvio Parnis, a dedicated Labour MP, was renowned for his grassroots political approach and unwavering commitment to serving the elderly and less fortunate. His political journey, however, concluded amidst criticism related to the pandemic.

Victor Grech and Victor Aquilina: Stewards of Maltese Culture

Victor Grech, a stalwart in Maltese theater and radio drama, left a lasting legacy in the arts. His contemporary, Victor Aquilina, who pioneered DJing on Maltese cable radio, further enriched the cultural fabric of Malta, even after his emigration to Australia.

Edwin Grech and Michael Testa: Champions of Justice and Journalism

Edwin Grech, despite facing personal tragedy with the unresolved murder of his daughter, maintained a successful medical and political career. Michael Testa, a senior journalist, was lauded for his significant contributions to Maltese journalism.

Sammy Nicholl and Maurice Abela: Leaders on the Field and in Public Service

Sammy Nicholl, a legendary footballer celebrated for his achievements with Sliema Wanderers and the national team, and Maurice Abela, recognized for his foundational work in building Malta’s modern civil service, both shaped Malta’s public life and identity.

Joseph DeGiovanni, Paul Zammit Cutajar, Rita Vella Borg, and Salv Stellini: Pioneers in their Fields

Joseph DeGiovanni was instrumental in developing cardiology services in Malta and overseas. Paul Zammit Cutajar and Rita Vella Borg were honored for their artistic contributions and advocacy for persons with disabilities, respectively. Salv Stellini’s extensive diplomatic career, including key roles at CHOGM and the foreign ministry, also left a lasting impact on the nation.

Each of these individuals, in their own unique ways, have contributed to shaping Malta’s story. Their legacies live on, serving as a testament to their significant contributions and reminding us of the potential every individual holds to impact a nation.