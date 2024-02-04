Imran Qureshi Unveils 'The Garden' at Newly Revamped Nasir Bagh

Notable artist and recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Imran Qureshi, has unveiled his much-anticipated solo exhibition, "The Garden" at Nasir Bagh in Lahore, Pakistan. The exhibition, which was officially launched on February 4th, 2024, signals the inauguration of The Barracks, a state-of-the-art public gallery nestled within the historic park.

History Meets Art at Nasir Bagh

Nasir Bagh, a site steeped in history dating back to pre-partition Lahore, was renamed in honour of Egypt's second President, Jamal Abdul Nasir. It has been a stage for significant socio-political events in Pakistan's history. Today, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has breathed new life into the park, integrating The Barracks, a name that pays homage to the actual military barracks from the park's colonial past.

The Garden: A Multidisciplinary Masterpiece

"The Garden" is a thought-provoking exploration of the interplay between ecology, beauty, and violence. Qureshi has transformed the park's underground bunkers into an immersive space, stimulating reflection on the environment and history. He achieves this through an extraordinary fusion of painting, video, miniature painting, sculpture, and installation.

Challenging Perceptions, Initiating Change

With this exhibition, Qureshi aims to challenge perceptions of the park and set in motion a new era in Pakistan's public art scene. The exhibition will be open to the public until the summer of 2024, providing an opportunity for visitors to delve into the artist's unique interpretation of the landmark's history and the relationship between various aspects of ecology, beauty, and violence.