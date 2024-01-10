en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Immortality’ Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
‘Immortality’ Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins

The highly anticipated PlayStation 5 release of the award-winning video game ‘Immortality’ is officially confirmed, set to roll out on January 23rd. This development comes in the wake of the game’s creator, Sam Barlow, hinting at a PS5 version on various social media platforms. The interactive film game, which saw an initial launch in August 2022, has been lauded by critics and showered with several accolades, including a Best Performer win for lead actress Manon Gage at the Golden Joystick Awards and nominations for Best Narrative and Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2022.

‘Immortality’: A Journey Through Time and Mystery

Set amidst the backdrop of three fictional movies spanning the 1960s, 1970s, and 1990s, ‘Immortality’ offers players a unique experience. By interacting with characters, objects, and various elements within the full-motion video sequences, players engage in a quest to unravel the mystery surrounding a missing actress. This indie favorite has been praised for its open-world experience, intriguing mystery, and exceptional performances.

Expanding Horizons: From Xbox to PlayStation

Prior to this announcement, ‘Immortality’ was exclusively available on Xbox, PC, and mobile platforms. However, with the upcoming PS5 release, the game is set to reach a new audience. The PS5 version, priced at $19.99, promises an enhanced gameplay experience with new haptic and controller speaker features.

Award-Winning Legacy and Future Prospects

‘Immortality’ has not only won the hearts of gamers and critics alike but also bagged prestigious awards such as the Narrative prize at the 19th BAFTA Games Awards and the Innovation prize at the 23rd Game Developers Choice Awards. The game has also scored highly on Metacritic with 87 (PC) and 88 (Xbox). As we eagerly await the PS5 release, the question remains whether ‘Immortality’ can replicate its success and set new standards in the gaming world.

0
Arts & Entertainment Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Netflix to Adapt 'One Day' into a 14-Episode Web Series
Netflix, the global streaming giant, is set to breathe new life into the cherished narrative of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, the characters central to the 2011 romantic drama ‘One Day.’ The original film, starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide with its poignant love story. Now, after a
Netflix to Adapt 'One Day' into a 14-Episode Web Series
Social Media Buzzes Over John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Golden Globes Exchange
6 mins ago
Social Media Buzzes Over John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Golden Globes Exchange
Commemorative Postal Items Unveiled by Bangladesh's Prime Minister in Honor of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day
6 mins ago
Commemorative Postal Items Unveiled by Bangladesh's Prime Minister in Honor of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam
3 mins ago
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam
Wemade's MIR4 Ushers in New Year with 'Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone' Event
5 mins ago
Wemade's MIR4 Ushers in New Year with 'Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone' Event
Legendary Japanese Enka Singer Aki Yashiro Passes Away at 73
5 mins ago
Legendary Japanese Enka Singer Aki Yashiro Passes Away at 73
Latest Headlines
World News
Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Unrest Among Workers, Commuters Amid Political Accusations
26 seconds
Tamil Nadu Bus Strike: Unrest Among Workers, Commuters Amid Political Accusations
Analyzing the Contenders: Horse Racing Predictions for Rosehill, Sydney
28 seconds
Analyzing the Contenders: Horse Racing Predictions for Rosehill, Sydney
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs
34 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Roundup of Triumphs
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores
56 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores
Tampa Bay Lightning Triumph in Overtime Thriller Against Los Angeles Kings
2 mins
Tampa Bay Lightning Triumph in Overtime Thriller Against Los Angeles Kings
Nebraska Cornhuskers Clinch Historic Victory Over No. 1 Purdue
3 mins
Nebraska Cornhuskers Clinch Historic Victory Over No. 1 Purdue
Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with 'Good Trouble'
3 mins
Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with 'Good Trouble'
Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training
3 mins
Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training
Australian PM Faces Backlash Over Handling of Released Immigration Detainees
4 mins
Australian PM Faces Backlash Over Handling of Released Immigration Detainees
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app