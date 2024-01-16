Imax Corporation Welcomes Anne Globe as New Chief Marketing Officer

Imax Corporation, the global entertainment technology powerhouse, has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Anne Globe as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Globe, a seasoned Hollywood studio executive, will be at the helm of the company's branding, film marketing, creative, and social media strategies on an international scale. She steps into the role following the departure of her predecessor, Denny Lu, after a commendable five-year stint.

A Storied Career

Globe's illustrious career includes a successful tenure as the CMO of Skydance Media, where her marketing acumen and distribution strategies propelled franchises such as Mission: Impossible and Top Gun to celebrated success. She also served as an adjunct professor for the University of Southern California’s Business of Cinematic Arts program since 2018, further enriching her industry knowledge and networks. Imax CEO, Rich Gelfond, lauds Globe for her versatility and expansive network within the entertainment industry. Gelfond is confident in Globe's ability to elevate creative work through collaborations with acclaimed filmmakers and artists.

Imax's Stellar Year

Globe's appointment follows an outstanding year for Imax. In 2023, the company came close to matching its pre-pandemic 2019 global box office record, pulling in a staggering $1.06 billion. Their success was driven by a series of well-received releases, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, filmed using Imax cameras, and the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, among others.

Envisioning a Diversified Future

Gelfond believes that Globe's leadership will be instrumental in diversifying Imax's film and event offerings to captivate audiences worldwide. At Skydance Media, Globe's marketing strategies spanned various entertainment formats, including feature films, animation, television, and interactive games. Her work contributed significantly to the success of multiple high-profile film series. With her extensive experience and industry connections, Globe is set to take Imax Corporation to even greater heights.