Arts & Entertainment

Imago Marks a New Chapter with ‘Magbabalik’, Introduces Kurei and Collaborates with Ebe Dancel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Imago Marks a New Chapter with ‘Magbabalik’, Introduces Kurei and Collaborates with Ebe Dancel

As the year 2023 came to a close, the celebrated Filipino band, Imago, made a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of their much-anticipated single ‘Magbabalik‘. The song is a collaboration with Ebe Dancel, a powerhouse figure in the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) scene, known for his emotive vocals and his signature style as the former frontman of the band Sugarfree.

Introducing Kurei: Imago’s New Vocalist

Adding another layer of intrigue to this release is the introduction of Kurei, Imago’s new vocalist. Formerly a solo artist associated with Soupstar Entertainment, Kurei’s addition to the band has been met with eager anticipation by fans. The band’s bassist, Myrene Academia, crafted the lyrics of ‘Magbabalik’, a song exploring the profound themes of loss and redemption.

Dancel and Kurei: A Harmonious Collaboration

Imago was enthused about the vocal collaboration between Dancel and Kurei. They believed that the combination of Dancel’s vocal prowess with Kurei’s unique tone would create an emotive soundscape, adding a new dimension to their music. Dancel’s participation was greatly appreciated by the band, who acknowledged not just his stellar singing abilities, but also his long-standing camaraderie with the band members.

Behind the Scenes: The Production of ‘Magbabalik’

The single ‘Magbabalik’ was produced by Tim Marquez at Kwarto Studios. Imago commended Marquez for his professional approach, stating that his expertise had helped bring out the best in their performance. The collaboration resulted in a track that is both vibrant and emotionally resonant, showcasing the synergy between Imago, Kurei, and Dancel.

With the release of ‘Magbabalik’, Imago has not only concluded 2023 on a high note but also signaled a new chapter in their musical journey. The band continues to evolve, and their fans can look forward to more exciting collaborations and innovative music in the future.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

