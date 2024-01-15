en English
Arts & Entertainment

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” Wins Best Song at Critics’ Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” Wins Best Song at Critics’ Choice Awards

At the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, the song “I’m Just Ken” from the film “Barbie” clinched the award for best song, underpinning the cinematic masterpiece’s acclaim. A harmonious blend of Ryan Gosling’s stirring performance and the songwriting prowess of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the song’s victory is a testament to its resonating impact.

“Barbie” Dominates the Critics’ Choice Awards

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film “Barbie” emerged as the most nominated title at the awards show, boasting 18 nominations. The film’s success is a testament to its ability to captivate audiences and critics alike, landing it a prestigious spot in the realm of cinematic excellence.

Multiple Nominations in the Best Song Category

The best song category proved to be a tough competition. Alongside “I’m Just Ken,” the category saw nominations for tracks from films such as “Rustin,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and Disney’s “Wish.” Nevertheless, Gosling’s performance and Ronson’s lyrical genius helped “I’m Just Ken” to stand out among the competition.

The Success of the “Barbie” Soundtrack

The “Barbie” soundtrack, produced by Mark Ronson, has been a focal point of recognition throughout the awards season. The Golden Globes awarded the best original song award to Billie Eilish and Finneas for their contribution to the soundtrack. Dua Lipa’s track “Dance the Night” from “Barbie” also reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, further cementing the soundtrack’s success.

Other notable songs from the best song category included Jack Black’s “Peaches” from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Ariana DeBose’s “This Wish” from “Wish,” and Lenny Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom” from “Rustin.” Each of these songs brought something unique to the table, contributing to the rich tapestry of film music in 2024.

As we celebrate the winners of the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, we also anticipate the upcoming Grammy Awards, where multiple songs from the “Barbie” soundtrack have earned nominations. The success of “I’m Just Ken” and the “Barbie” soundtrack as a whole, underscores the power of music in film, and the ability of songs to evoke emotions and add depth to a story.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
