Arts & Entertainment

‘I’m Just Ken’ From ‘Barbie’ Wins Best Song at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
‘I’m Just Ken’ From ‘Barbie’ Wins Best Song at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards turned into a triumph for the movie ‘Barbie’, especially its soundtrack, as it scooped the award for best song with ‘I’m Just Ken’. The evocative track, penned by acclaimed musicians Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was brought to life on screen by actor Ryan Gosling, whose performance was lauded by audiences and critics alike.

Music, Movies, and a Melody That Moved Hearts

Upon receiving the award, Mark Ronson made it a point to praise Gosling’s rendition of the song which he said, was instrumental in making the audience fall in love with it. The director of the film, Greta Gerwig, and its lead actress, Margot Robbie, too were given due credit for their significant contributions to the film. It was not just this one song, but the entire ‘Barbie’ soundtrack that had been making waves, receiving three nominations in the best song category alone.

A Night Dominated by ‘Barbie’

The song ‘I’m Just Ken’ wasn’t the only feather in ‘Barbie’s’ cap for the night. The movie emerged as the most nominated title at the awards show, garnering a whopping 18 nominations. The music from ‘Barbie’ has been receiving recognition throughout the awards season, with several songs from the film being nominated for Grammy Awards as well.

The Cultural Impact of ‘I’m Just Ken’

But it’s not just within the confines of award ceremonies that ‘I’m Just Ken’ has made its mark. Gosling’s portrayal of Ken and the popularity of the song have become cultural phenomena, even inspiring a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch. The film’s soundtrack, produced by Mark Ronson, has been acclaimed for its quality and impact on pop culture.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

