Illustrator Joanna Concejo Accuses Lucija Mrzljak of Plagiarism

In a shocking revelation, French-Polish illustrator Joanna Concejo has accused Croatian illustrator and film director Lucija Mrzljak of plagiarizing her artwork. The claim was made public through Concejo’s Facebook page, where she displayed side-by-side comparisons of her own illustrations and those credited to Mrzljak, highlighting the stark similarities.

Support for Concejo

In response to the allegations, several of Concejo’s supporters have stepped forward. Among them is Olga Parn, a former teacher of Mrzljak, who has expressed her solidarity with Concejo. Mrzljak, an Estonian-based artist famed for her Oscar-considered film ‘Eeva’ and award-winning book illustrations, has reportedly defended herself, stating she was merely inspired by Concejo’s creations.

Action from Estonian Publisher

In light of the allegations, the Estonian publisher Harra Tee & proua Kohvi has withdrawn two books featuring Mrzljak’s illustrations— ‘Ootan sind’ and ‘Palavikulilled’. The publisher conceded the similarities between Mrzljak’s and Concejo’s illustrations were uncanny. Despite repeated attempts by Concejo and her publisher to elicit a public apology from Mrzljak and the implicated book publishers, only Harra Tee & proua Kohvi has responded with concrete action.

Concejo’s Discovery and Response

Joanna Concejo, who currently resides in France, discovered the striking parallels between her illustrations and those of Mrzljak while in Italy. She asserts she afforded Mrzljak ample opportunity to explain the similarities before deciding to air her grievances publicly. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between inspiration and plagiarism in the world of art and literature.