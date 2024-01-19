Illinois State University Planetarium Unleashes the Cosmic Show 'Unveiling the Invisible Universe'

Enabling a journey beyond the visible cosmos, the Illinois State University Planetarium is set to launch a new show titled 'Unveiling the Invisible Universe'. Scheduled to run from January 26 through March 2, this luminary exhibition is designed to illuminate minds and spark curiosity about the mysteries of our universe.

Timings and Ticketing Details

The show is slated to run on weekends with presentations at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and two showtimes on Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the venue 20 minutes before each presentation. With limited seating available, it is recommended to arrive early to secure a spot. For adults, the admission fee is set at $7. A concessionary rate of $6 applies to children aged 5 to 12, seniors, and ISU ID holders. A special rate of $5 is on offer for children aged 3 to 4. It's important to note, however, that the planetarium accepts only cash or check payments.

A Cosmic Journey

The show, 'Unveiling the Invisible Universe', promises to transport attendees on an immersive journey across the cosmos. Besides the main show, the Planetarium will also host additional presentations on moon phases, eclipses, and the evening sky, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of celestial phenomena.

Engaging with Local Community

Alongside this announcement, the Illinois State University Planetarium encourages local residents to explore weekend activities in Central Illinois.