Arts & Entertainment

iLembe Book Festival 2024: A Celebration of South African Literature

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
iLembe Book Festival 2024: A Celebration of South African Literature

Over 30 celebrated South African authors will illuminate the Luthuli Museum in Groutville, KwaDukuza, as the iLembe Book Festival springs to life from February 1-3, 2024. The event is set to be a vibrant congregation of readers, authors, and literary enthusiasts, with the shared goal to celebrate literature and propagate the love for reading.

A Confluence of Literary Minds

The three-day festival, boasting of 15 enriching sessions, is designed to be a stage for meaningful dialogue, insightful conversations, and engaging debates. The itinerary also includes a poetry slam and an extensive children’s programme. Distinctive to the event are the one-on-one sessions with KwaZulu-Natal authors, providing a rare opportunity for attendees to interact with the creators of their beloved narratives.

Exploring the Expanse of Topics

The discussions at the festival will span a multitude of topics, ranging from extracting writing inspiration from history to navigating the complicated publishing process for emerging authors. Other subjects include the rising trend of screen adaptations of local books, the enduring popularity of crime fiction, the art of memoir writing, and the preservation of language through artistic expressions.

Spotlight on Esteemed Authors

Notable authors such as Angela Makholwa, Joanne Joseph, and Nathi Olifant will grace the event, sharing their experiences, insights, and works. Makholwa, known for her contribution to South African crime fiction, will likely discuss her books, including the adapted ‘Red Ink’ and ‘The 30th Candle’, and her latest ‘The Reed Dance Stalker’. Joseph, whose works delve into historical and social themes, and Olifant, whose novels are inspired by his journalism career and explore crime narratives, will also feature prominently.

Preserving Culture and Promoting Reading

Beyond being a platform for literary exchange, the iLembe Book Festival is a concerted effort to preserve and promote local language and culture. The event is fostered by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, the National Arts Council, and in partnership with the Luthuli Museum.

South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

