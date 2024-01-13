Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots

Progressive metal artist, Ihsahn, renowned for his contributions with Emperor, has unveiled his eighth solo creation. This 100-minute double album marks a return to his symphonic black metal roots. Named simply ‘Ihsahn’, the record is bifurcated into a heavy metal side and an orchestral side, earning it the description of “the Emperor album that was never recorded“.

Reviving Symphonic Black Metal

In an interview, Ihsahn disclosed the innovative process behind the album’s creation. He first wrote the entire album as a piano score and then orchestrated it for both metal instruments and a full orchestra. This unique approach aimed to fuse extreme metal with orchestral layers, resulting in his most ambitious and intricate work to date. Ihsahn’s goal was for the album to embody the definitive expression of his musical identity.

Influence and Techniques

The album’s conception was heavily influenced by Ihsahn’s fondness for orchestral music and soundtracks. He employed techniques from his fourth album, ‘Eremita’, in its creation. The orchestral elements in the metal compositions are subtle, yet become more prominent in the orchestral interpretations. The album lyrically tracks a conceptual storyline, featuring an existential crisis with an Ancient Greek twist.

Live Performances and Future Plans

Expressing a desire to perform the album live, ideally with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, Ihsahn acknowledged the logistical challenge of orchestrating such a performance due to high costs. Despite this, he has started booking live shows for after the album’s release. This double album not only highlights Ihsahn’s dynamic creativity but also signals his return to the roots of symphonic black metal.