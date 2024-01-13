en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Ihsahn Announces Eighth Solo Album: A Return to Symphonic Black Metal Roots

Progressive metal artist, Ihsahn, renowned for his contributions with Emperor, has unveiled his eighth solo creation. This 100-minute double album marks a return to his symphonic black metal roots. Named simply ‘Ihsahn’, the record is bifurcated into a heavy metal side and an orchestral side, earning it the description of “the Emperor album that was never recorded“.

Reviving Symphonic Black Metal

In an interview, Ihsahn disclosed the innovative process behind the album’s creation. He first wrote the entire album as a piano score and then orchestrated it for both metal instruments and a full orchestra. This unique approach aimed to fuse extreme metal with orchestral layers, resulting in his most ambitious and intricate work to date. Ihsahn’s goal was for the album to embody the definitive expression of his musical identity.

Influence and Techniques

The album’s conception was heavily influenced by Ihsahn’s fondness for orchestral music and soundtracks. He employed techniques from his fourth album, ‘Eremita’, in its creation. The orchestral elements in the metal compositions are subtle, yet become more prominent in the orchestral interpretations. The album lyrically tracks a conceptual storyline, featuring an existential crisis with an Ancient Greek twist.

Live Performances and Future Plans

Expressing a desire to perform the album live, ideally with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, Ihsahn acknowledged the logistical challenge of orchestrating such a performance due to high costs. Despite this, he has started booking live shows for after the album’s release. This double album not only highlights Ihsahn’s dynamic creativity but also signals his return to the roots of symphonic black metal.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Norway
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Aju Varghese Gears Up for the Release of 'Varshangalkku Shesham'
Malayalam cinema’s beloved actor, Aju Varghese, known for his notable performances in ‘Vellimoonga’ and ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, is awaiting the release of his forthcoming film, ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. On his 39th birthday, on January 11, the film’s director, Vineeth Sreenivasan, revealed the character poster featuring Aju. The poster presents Aju in a distinguished salt and pepper
Aju Varghese Gears Up for the Release of 'Varshangalkku Shesham'
Coronation Street's Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will
6 mins ago
Coronation Street's Bella Flanagan Embraces Teenage Years with Twin Brother Will
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
6 mins ago
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
Iconic 'Inbetweeners' Fiat Replica Hits the Market
2 mins ago
Iconic 'Inbetweeners' Fiat Replica Hits the Market
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene
4 mins ago
A Blend of Celebration, Humour and Sorrow in Nigerian Entertainment Scene
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences
5 mins ago
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences
Latest Headlines
World News
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
6 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
29 seconds
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
36 seconds
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
46 seconds
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
1 min
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
1 min
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
2 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
53 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app