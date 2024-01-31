Igniting Artistry: The Cont Mhlanga Amateur Arts Development Programme

In the realm of arts and culture, a spark has been ignited that promises to illuminate the path for aspiring artists. A groundbreaking initiative, the Cont Mhlanga Amateur Arts Development Programme, has been established to cultivate and nurture raw talent, drawing inspiration from the legacy of the late Cont Mhlanga, a revered figure in the arts and entertainment industry.

An Ode to Cont Mhlanga

The programme, a brainchild of the Cont Mhlanga Foundation in collaboration with the Amakhosi Cultural Centre and the Development Literacy Institute, is a tribute to Mhlanga's unwavering dedication to the arts. Having rolled out its pilot phase in August 2023, it aims to fulfill Mhlanga's vision of promoting arts by offering rehearsal space and comprehensive training to amateur arts groups.

Eligibility and Training

Open to groups aged between 14 and 35, without legal registration and in existence for 1-5 years, the programme is designed to aid their development and growth. A unique component of this initiative is its series of training seminars on a wide range of topics. These include artificial intelligence, finance, project proposal writing, taxation, royalties, Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) registration, and brand development, equipping the participants with the necessary tools to thrive in the creative industry.

Beneficiaries and the Way Forward

One of the current beneficiaries of this programme is the Deaf Arts National Culture Entertainment, a group advocating for disability inclusion. The official launch of the programme is slated for 2024, where it will select performing arts groups based on their potential and the impact they can create in the arts and entertainment sector. Participants are also encouraged to utilize the Amakhosi Cultural Centre for rehearsals, which, despite being in need of renovations as noted by the Chronicle Showbiz team, remains a crucial site for the programme.

With this initiative, the Cont Mhlanga Amateur Arts Development Programme not only carries forward Mhlanga's legacy but also fuels the ambition of tomorrow's artists. The journey to the spotlight may be long and arduous, but with programmes like these, it becomes a little less daunting. In nurturing the next generation of artistes, the stage is set for a vibrant and dynamic performing arts scene, reflective of Mhlanga's lifetime dedication to the arts.