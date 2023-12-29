en English
Arts & Entertainment

Iggy Azalea to Perform at 2024 AVN Awards: A New Path After Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Iggy Azalea to Perform at 2024 AVN Awards: A New Path After Music

Adding a new dimension to her dynamic career, 33-year-old rapper Iggy Azalea is set to perform at the 2024 AVN Awards, a prestigious ceremony that applauds the adult entertainment industry’s brightest stars. This announcement comes as the latest in Azalea’s escalating involvement in the adult entertainment sphere, following her successful stint on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans earlier this year.

Iggy Azalea’s Foray into the Adult Entertainment Industry

Renowned globally for her music, Iggy Azalea stepped into the adult entertainment sphere in January. Her debut on OnlyFans, a platform popularly used for sharing adult content, was met with a mixed response from the public. Some critics labeled her move as a desperate plea for attention, while others admired her audacity and willingness to embrace and monetize her sexuality openly. Despite the divided opinions, Azalea remains undeterred, reportedly earning millions via OnlyFans.

The Controversial Side of Azalea’s OnlyFans Journey

Known for her unabashed candor, Azalea has not shied away from revealing some controversial aspects of her OnlyFans journey. She disclosed that she made significant earnings from sending X-rated voice messages to her subscribers, which included derogatory remarks about their manhood. This revelation, as expected, sparked a volley of discussions and debates, further propelling the rapper into the limelight.

Life After Music: A New Avenue for Azalea

While Azalea’s music career seems to have hit a rough patch, with her latest release ‘Money Come’ failing to make a significant impact on the charts, the rapper has not let that deter her spirit. Instead, she has eagerly embraced her newfound avenue in the adult entertainment industry and is all set to deliver a performance at the 2024 AVN Awards that she hopes will echo with liberation and artistic innovation. As the world waits with bated breath for her performance scheduled on January 27, 2024, Azalea’s journey continues to capture public attention, for better or worse.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

