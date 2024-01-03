Iggy Azalea: A Shift from Music to Design and Creative Direction

Australian rapper, Iggy Azalea, celebrated for her debut studio album ‘The New Classic’, will be taking a break from her illustrious music career, pivoting her creative focus towards the realms of design and creative direction. Announcing her decision on social media, Azalea clarified that her step back from music was not a result of being ‘bullied away’, but a reflection of her evolving passions.

Waning Passion for Music

In a candid tweet, Azalea shared that with her growing disinterest in music and a burgeoning affection for design and creative direction, she has decided to not complete her upcoming album. The Australian artist’s unexpected hiatus has left fans and the music industry speculating about the future of her career. However, Azalea aims to channel her creativity into new pursuits, confident that her fans will understand and respect her decision.

From Music to Motherhood and More

Alongside her music career, Azalea is also a mother to her son Onyx, a role she shares with fellow rapper Playboi Carti. Beyond her familial responsibilities, Azalea has also ventured into the digital world of OnlyFans, reportedly amassing a staggering $48 million in less than a year. These ventures indicate Azalea’s ability to adapt and thrive in diverse arenas.

A New Classic in the Making

Since her rise to fame with ‘The New Classic’ in 2014, Azalea’s career has been a whirlwind of chart-topping singles and nominations for major music awards. Despite the halt in her music production, Azalea radiates excitement about her upcoming creative ventures. As she transitions into this new phase of her career, fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipate the new ‘classic’ that Azalea is set to create.