'If the Sky Were Orange': Climate Change Takes Center Stage at Blanton Museum

The Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, has taken an innovative leap into the world of climate change with its latest exhibition, "If the Sky Were Orange: Art in the Time of Climate Change." This thought-provoking exhibition, which runs until February 11th, 2024, explores the effects of climate change and the complex relationship humans share with nature.

Art Reflecting Climate Reality

Curated by Jeff Goodell, a renowned climate journalist, the exhibition was sparked by a scientist's casual commentary on the invisibility of greenhouse gases. If these detrimental gases could be seen, he surmised, perhaps people would be more alarmed about their impact on the world. This notion gave birth to the exhibition's title and guiding principle. A standout piece from the Blanton's permanent collection, "Cloud World (3)" by Aaron Morse, forms the centerpiece of the show. This striking piece presents a vision of orange clouds hovering over a turbulent sea, a poignant reflection of the devastating wildfires that ravaged landscapes in the summer of 2023.

A Journey Through Time

Recognizing the long-standing human influence on the environment, the exhibition isn't confined to the present. It delves into history with artwork dating back to the 17th century, revealing how our ancestors perceived and interacted with nature. This historical perspective offers a sobering reflection on the enduring human footprint on the planet.

Modern Interpretations and Adaptations

The second segment of the exhibition is devoted to modern artists' interpretations of climate change and potential responses to it. These contemporary pieces challenge viewers to confront the reality of our changing world and consider potential adaptations. Complementing the artworks, informative wall labels written by Goodell, along with contributions from other writers and scientists, provide context and deepen visitors' understanding of the climate crisis.

In emphasizing that climate change isn't just a scientific issue, Goodell argues that it spans cultural, political, and psychological dimensions. He hopes that the exhibition will serve as a catalyst for public awareness and action towards addressing climate change, advocating for a 'profound, planetary-scale transformation' to repair the damage.